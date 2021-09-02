Industry Experts addressed Orientation Program at Amity University Haryana

Gurugram: Keeping its tradition of blending modernity with antiquity of India’s spiritual civilization, Amity University Gurugram began its weeklong Orientation program for the Class of 2021, today with the Vedic Hawan inspiring a sense of giving back to nature as also invoking the powers of divinity and blessings of God Almighty. The first day orientation was participated by around 1500 students & parents and was graced by the Honorable Chancellor of AUH Dr Aseem Chauhan.

The experts from the industry addressed the freshers on “Campus to Corporate:

Transform yourself and be the game changer” by Shri Anil Bhasin, President (Superannuated), Havells India Ltd.

Mr. Ashutosh Chadha, Director and Country Head Govt Affairs and Public Policy, Microsoft Mr. Sharad Gupta, Director Corporate Communications & Brand Strategy, Vice President Innovation labs, Escorts Limited Mr. Samir Kapur, Director, Ad Factors, the dignitaries discussed and inspired the freshers to be future-ready to work in the technology-intensive work environment of the digital age. The experts also shared the current technology challenges and inspired the freshers to acquire the skill sets akin to the new and emerging technologies such as IoT, Bigdata Analytics, AI and Robotics.

Addressing the freshers Honourable Chancellor of AUH Dr Aseem Chauhan said, “If you have a mission in life then nobody can stop you from achieving it. From today you are a part of Amity family, I want you to behave differently and act highly responsively. I congratulate you for the choice you made to join Amity University Gurugram”.

Dr Chauhan also explained the concept of ‘BHAAG’ i.e. Behavior, Hard work, Ambition, Attitude and faith in God almighty. It is this panchamrit of BHAAG, that is the mantra for success in life that our Founder President Dr Ashok K Chauhan always prescribes to all those who join the Amity family.

Addressing the inspired minds of Class of 2021, the Vice Chancellor Prof PB Sharma in his opening address on ‘Empower yourself to create the World of Your Dreams’ said that, “The new world demands a firm resolve to practice highest standards of sustainability, a conviction to foster green and sustainable development and an abiding faith in the dignity of man, practice of universal human values of truthfulness, peace and harmony and be responsible citizens of the global world.” At AUH you will have plenty of opportunities to acquire world quality education and engage in society and industry centric innovations, pursue your research goals in line with national missions and global aspirations and shape yourselves as the leaders of the new age of knowledge and innovation added Prof Sharma.

Professor Sharma also shared the glimpses of major Research and Innovations happenings in AUH and invited the freshers to take the best advantage of the research-intensive academic environment that the AUH offers.

While motivating the students Maj Gen B S Suhag (Retd), Deputy Vice Chancellor, AUH said, “Remember that in life your self-discipline and your commitment to serve and excel matters”. Use your years at the university to acquire an attitude to succeed even in most difficult times.

Addressing the students, Prof Padmakali Banerjee, Pro Vice Chancellor, AUH said, “Dear Amitians, you all are the makers of history and harbingers of optimism. We, at Amity University Haryana, welcome you to an era of embedded and hybrid learning which is interesting, innovative and path breaking. The quantum of your commitment here will make you a winner and a leader. So, gear up for a world of technology, knowledge and skilling because you are the leaders of tomorrow”

We are facing challenges, but what we also witnessing is how we are facing it. We are adjusting with new normal during the time of pandemic, and it is the right time to start with a goal and create a network around you to achieve that goal.”

The six-day orientation program is devoted to familiarizing the new students with the academic regulation framework, examination system, teaching-learning environment that the university offers, research opportunities and community outreach programs specially designed to sensitize the students with the needs of the society and community around.

Vote of thanks was delivered by Prof Vikas Madhukar, Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor. The institutions of AUH also in their pre-recorded messages welcomed the freshers on the auspicious occasion of the beginning of the academic session. A unique feature of the inaugural session was the screening of the video clippings of Clippings/posters of select webinars with eminent dignitaries like Nobel Peace Laureate His Holiness Dalai Lama, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Laureate Muhammed Yunus, Padma Vibhushan Dr RA Mashelkar, Padma Bhushan Mrs Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Padma Shri Shovahan Narain (on Amity Page-Live).

Expressing her great delight at the online orientation program, Shalini, 1st year student, AIBAS, AUH, said, “Starting from the virtual tour to the talks delivered by the guests, I love every part of the orientation program. I am looking ahead to know more about my university in coming days of orientation ceremony.”

In the afternoon session the Amity Institute of Behavioral Science conducted Psychometric Profiling of the freshers and the Dr Rajesh Nair, Director, AIBAS, Dr Vikas Sharma, AICP and team. The freshers were also introduced to Student Clubs and Student Societies at AUH by Maj Gen G S Bal (Retd), Dean of Student Welfare and also encouraged them to take full advantage of the cultural activities conducted throughout the year.