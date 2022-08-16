Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya announces scholarships for the children of Martyrs

Hyderabad, India, AUG 2022: In what can be called as a tribute to martyrs, on the auspicious event of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and our Independence Day, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, India’s rapidly growing Edtech today announced that it will be awarding 100% scholarships on tuition fee to the children of Martyrs. Children studying in classes 3rd-13th can visit infinitylearn.com to register and avail the scholarship. The scholarships are a token of thanks for the services of Indian armed forces towards the country and to its citizens and will be available between August 12th-19th, 2022.

“The motto of Sri Chaitanya has always been to give back to the nation. No better day to commit to this than today. This is a small step to honour the sacrifices made by martyrs and give to their Children the gift of learning and education. It’s in the mission of the Sri Chaitanya Education Group to find, identify, train and create tomorrow’s leaders. The group has been relentlessly conducting many industry-leading educational initiatives, employing innovative methodologies and instruction methods to bring about a sort of revolution in the education sector in India. Said Sushma Boppana, Founder Director, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya” Speaking on the announcement, Ujjwal Singh, President & CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya said, “Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya salutes the contribution and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces and their families to our nation. We are glad to have the opportunity of contributing to making their lives easy and thank them for their selfless service with this initiative. It has been our mission to provide accessible and affordable solutions in education. The objective is to help students across the country and then train them to become India’s greatest Doctors, Engineers, and Scientists and help them find a successful futuristic career.”

Through this scholarship, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya would like to honour the brave souls who lost their lives trying to protect the nation and secure their children’s future. With this endeavour, the company also pays its homage to our defence forces this year by facilitating education of wards of martyr’s.