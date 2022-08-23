Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya partners with SAIoC, harbinger of The Future Foundation School

Kolkata, India, AUG, 2022: To catalyse an initiative into new age education, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Culture (SAIoC) has tied up with India’s Rapidly growing EdTech company, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya to offer Robotics course to its Co-Scholastic Activity learners. This course has been specially curated for all the learners of Classes 3 to 8 of The Future Foundation School who have taken up Co-Scholastic Activity under Sri Aurobindo Institute of Culture (SAIoC). This is in addition to the already existing bouquet of Co-Scholastic Activities offered by the school.

Sri Aurobindo Institute of Culture (SAIoC) in association with Infinity Learn has taken steps to introduce to the learners of The Future Foundation School this innovative teaching-learning experience and expose the learners to creative, dynamic and future-ready courses so as to build a robust foundation that enables them to pursue future career paths.

The institute has also introduced a pilot project named ‘Hyflex Classes’ to cater to the challenges that the learners face while preparing themselves for the various competitive examinations in the country such as JEE/NEET, etc. This is the first of its kind initiative in Eastern India. These are hybrid in nature with the benefit of physical classes in school coupled with online interaction with faculty members who come with proven expertise. These classes cater to the learners in Classes 9 and 10 of The Future Foundation School and integrate with the school teaching-learning process. This is a dual advantage for learners who not only get supported by the school teachers but also by the specialised faculty of Asia’s largest education group, Sri Chaitanya.