Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya to launch Success Centres in Patna and surrounding areas

Patna, July 2022: The new normalcy of education has made Infinity Learn backed by Sri Chaitanya, Asia’s Largest Education Group to expand the definition of the ‘right to education’ and addresses the new needs of seamless connectivity and easy access to Quality and result oriented Education. A company obsessed with learner outcomes and focus on measuring whether the student has gotten the skills that it teaches or not- Bachcha Seekha ki Nahin? – Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, is now poised to make remarkable education inroads in Bihar.

The company will be organising the largest career counselling seminar on August 6th, at Bapu Sabhagaar that will see thousands of JEE and NEET aspirants congregating at one place. The students who will be participating are also going to take the largest scholarship tests to be conducted in the coming days.

“With a strong and demonstrated legacy of more than 36 years in the field of education, Sri Chaitanya has continued to help students secure top ranks year on year (even during the unprecedented pandemic times). We are of the firm belief that Our presence in Bihar, beginning with establishing our Success Centres in Patna and surrounding areas will play an active role in building a glorious foundation for learners in Bihar who are seeking Quality and affordable education and crack competitive exams such as JEE, NEET. Thus, intending to make Bihar the New hub of Education.” Said Ujjwal Singh, President & CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya.

Bihar has witnessed a significant amount of brain drain in last 2-3 decades, and the craving for higher education among the general learning population of Bihar has led to a migration of the student community from the state to other parts of India. This, in turn, has led to a “flooding” of students to seek educational opportunities in other regions, such as Kota, New Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, for graduate-level college education and others.

Especially, during the first wave of the pandemic, a large number of students from Bihar and Eastern UP were unfortunately stranded in Kota, Rajasthan and had to return home with their dreams left unfulfilled, I.e., without completing their education, or cracking the NEET or JEE exams or not performing in these exams to their fullest potential. On the other hand, Sri Chaitanya has worked relentlessly to ensure that the learning and success of our learners is not compromised in any manner even during such tough and unprecedented times.

Continuing its saga, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya now wants to bring its nuances and know-how and teach learners and succeed in their aspirations. The company now aims at fulfilling the dreams of learners in Bihar and Eastern UP by providing quality and affordable education. This means that Learners seeking quality Education and aspire to become Engineers and Doctors now no need to migrate elsewhere and study right here in Bihar.