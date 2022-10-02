Inifd Mg Road – Fida Celebrated Convocation Ceremony 2022 at Hotel Lalit Ashok Bangalore

Bengaluru, 30 September 2022: FIDA THE DESIGN SCHOOL in collaboration with the International Institute of Fashion Design has been providing students with UG and PG courses in Fashion and Interior Design with the Technical Collaboration of DDE. Annamalai University.

Since 2011 Our MG ROAD Center has been a pioneer in the field and has rolled out more than 2000 designers. We aim to get students Industry Ready, as India is emerging as a great market for Fashion Forward Young citizens and Design are being appreciated and turning out as a multi-billion dollar industry worldwide.

Dr. M Veerappan Moily, former chief minister of Karnataka was the chief guest on the occasion, Prof. Rajiv Gowda, former Member of Parliament Rajyasabha was a guest of honor Miss. Kavita S Sastry, chairman of the Indian Institute of Interior Design was a guest of honor S Fareeda Khan director of INIFD MG ROAD – FIDA believes that classroom education is not part of the industry and it is time for an institution to take responsibility to fill that gap through skill-based education. Students should be technically prepared for the evolving needs and dynamics of the industry. Training should be more effective and objective. FIDA THE DESIGN SCHOOL launched Industry Ready Program & Entrepreneurship Development cell to strengthen our vision & mission of making students financially independent & creating woman entrepreneurs. Also, Ample courses will be partners for online programs.

More than 100 students and their parents participated in the programme, which was graced by dignitaries from various fields.

Mr. Suresh Babu, Mentor & Coach at FIDA welcomed the guest & gathered Dr. M Veerappa Moily congratulated students on their graduation & said “If you believe in yourself anything is possible.”

Prof. Rajeev Gowda, addressed the meeting you are a designer and your creativity and concepts give a new dimension to the people of this country in the field of design, so plan something big in your life.

Ms. Kavitha S Shastri asked FIDA to collaborate with IIID to show how IIID is beneficial for interior designers to get better benefits from their studies and how they can contribute to society, so we can work together for society. The students, staff, and management participated enthusiastically and made the event a huge success.