Insignia 2022”- The Oscars Of Saveetha Dental College

Chennai, 10th November 2022: The Oscars of Saveetha Dental College, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai conducted Insignia 2022. It was a gala event to award all the students, faculty, and support staff for their performances. The event was graced by Dr.N.M Veeraiyan, Chancellor, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences(SIMATS), Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy, Director of Academics, SIMATS, and Seven chief guests were invited Dr.Manish Khatri, President, Indian Society of Periodontology, Dr.Sanjay Miglani, President, Indian Endodontic Society, Dr.K.Vinay Kumar Reddy, President, Indian Academy of Oral Medicine and Radiology, Dr.Balvinder Singh Thakkar, President, Indian Orthodontic Society, Dr.Manoj Humagain, Vice- President, Nepalese Society of Periodontology and Oral Implantology, Dr.Sushmita Saxena, President, Indian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathologists, Dr.AK.Munirajan, Director, Dr.ALM PG Institute of Basic Medical Sciences distribute the awards.

The students and faculty were evaluated for their Academic, and clinical skills, research, and Extracurricular contributions. Teaching and Supporting staff were awarded based on work efficiency, punctuality, and sincerity. A total of 536 awards were distributed. The Best Department under the basic science category was received by the Pharmacology and the Clinical subject category was received by the Prosthodontics department respectively. The most awaited event of the year for Saveetha.