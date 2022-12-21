Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts hosts Master Cake Artist Competition

Pic Credit: Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts organized a “Master Cake Artist” Competition on the theme of “Welcome Winter” for their students. This competition’s objective was to give participants an opportunity to showcase their talent and learn from the most experienced chefs. The competition was conducted in 2 rounds and a total of 28 students participated in the event. Renowned chefs from the hospitality industry were part of the jury member of the competition.

With the cash prize of ₹5100 Anubhuti secured the 1st position, Sandeep Kaur won the second position with a cash prize of ₹2100, and Pranjal secured the third position with a cash prize of ₹1100 in the competition. Namrata Rajesh won the excellence in presentation award and Rudra Agarwal won The Youngest Participant award.

While speaking about competition Dr. Chef Balendra Singh Said “Showcase your creative skills by participating in such a competition not only to enhance your thinking ability but also to give us ideas for managing our career challenges and daily activities as well. These kinds of competitions help participants to come out of their comfort zone and complete it in a limited time period and teach them to learn time management. All the participants were highly competitive and beautifully demonstrated their creativity during the competition. He also praised the efforts of the teaching and non-teaching staff and congratulated the students for their active participation in the extravaganza”.

Through engaging in the competition, students learn to appreciate their own working skills, gain valuable life skills by working under pressure and working with limitation of time, gain confidence by presenting and speaking about their recipes and develop culinary skills that they can use later in life.

The Event was graced by the presence of Chef Vivek Saggar (Head of skill Competitions & Industry Connect at the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council), Chef Sanjay Bahadur(Corporate Chef-Fleur de Lis), cake artist Seema Tyagi, cake artist Megha kwatra Madan, Chef Deep Mohan Bajaj(Corporate chef Cremica), Chef Vimal Semwal(Senior sous chef-Rich Graviss Products), Chef Tarun Kumar, Anirudh Sethi, and Sanjeeb Ghatak.