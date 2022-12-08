Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (Deemed to be University)

Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Coimbatore has commenced an International Conference on “Integrated Water Resources Management: Prospects and Challenges” from 8 to 9th December 2022 sponsored by Ministry of Jal Sakthi, Govt. of India. The conference will deliberate upon the themes of hydrology, geospatial techniques, application of IoT and AI in water resources management, agriculture, water quality, water treatment technologies, wetland ecology, decision support system, water conservation and groundwater recharge, impact of climate change on water resources, water economics, governance, policies and capacity building. A total of 4 keynote lectures and 6 theme papers are being presented. Around 120 contributed papers are also being presented during the conference spread across 12 technical sessions.

The inaugural session held on 8th December, 2022. A ‘Memorandum of Indent’ was exchanged between Karunya Deemed University, Coimbatore and Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM), Kozhikode, Kerala for joint research projects and research consultancy, academic linkage and exchange of faculty and students on water resources development and management. Dr. R. Elijah Blessing, Registrar, KITS and Dr. Manoj P. Samuel, Executive Director, CWRDM signed the MoI. The conference keynote address was delivered by Prof. L. Elango, Anna University, Chennai. The other keynote addresses were delivered by Dr. Girish Gopinath, Associate Professor, Kerala University of fisheries and ocean studies, Dr. Sajikumar, Emeritus Professor CEO, and WRPM Consultant on topics related to IWRM and Dr. Muralikrishna Iyyanki, emeritus professor and director, JNTU, Hyderabad.

