International Education Network Istituto Europeo Di Design (Ied) Set to Strengthen Ties With India

Mumbai: October 14th, 2022 – Italy’s Istituto Europeo di Design (IED), an international education network that offers undergraduate and master’s courses in the fields of design, fashion, visual arts, communication and management, is all set to deepen ties with India.

The 22-year-old Luca De Prà, a Fashion Design graduate from IED Milano will present his collection Dividit, along with the graduates of other international schools during the Graduate Fashion Week competition of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) that will be held for the first time in Mumbai’s Pearl Academy on October 16. In addition, 10 students from IED Milano and 10 from IED Barcelona will also be featured in an online portfolio exhibition graduate Fashion Week website.

This partnership will pave the way for students and university representatives to take part in events and networking activities across multiple verticals.

“India is a vibrant country with a huge pool of young, creative talent willing to embark overseas for international education. We, at IED are always looking for creative minds that are willing to be challenged. It is in this spirit of uniting different cultures through creative pursuits that IED participates in LFW’s Graduate Fashion Week. Furthermore, our participation at LFW also gives us the opportunity to bring to India – through the creative work of young fashion talent – an additional sight on the Italian design approach, which will be very useful for fashion graduates who want to go global,” Istituto Europeo di Design comments.

With 6 branches in Italy, 3 in Spain and 2 in Brazil, IED is the largest Higher Education Network in the creative field to have maintained a global outlook and a deeply Italian cultural matrix, since 1966. It makes the most out of each location’s peculiarities and allows the blending of different experiences, people, and cultures. In this way, IED forms a truly inclusive and transdisciplinary school that uses design as a universal language for change.

Apart from LFW’s graduate Fashion week IED is also a part of DesignIndia, an innovative contest promoted by the Embassy of India, Rome and Sākshi (an Italian no profit which works at improving people-to-people relations between India and Italy). IED, along with La Sapienza, the University of Rome and Accademia Delle belle arti di Brera is a part of this innovative venture, which works at empowering and encouraging young Italian designers on the use of Indian elements in modern fashion, especially handloom textiles. 10 IED Milano students have been selected to create new outfits made of Indian fabrics like cotton, jute, silk and khadi among others.

Every year more than 2000 students at the Undergraduate level and 3500 students at the Postgraduate level inquire for information about IED courses.Of those, over 100 students from India enrolled to IED between 2019/2020 – 2020/2021 and 2021/2022. IED expect around 40 students from India in the just begun 2022/2023 Academic Year, and to reach 60 incoming students in 2023/2024 with a growth rate of 50%.