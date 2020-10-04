International School of Design (INSD) Launches online courses for Luxury Start Up

New Delhi, October 2020: The premium design and luxury college, the International School of Design launches short online courses for luxury startups. The online course aims to show the grass-root level of founding a luxury business by putting the student at the heart of complex situations. The course duration is one-month and is starting on 12th October 2020.

Speaking on the launch of online courses for a luxury startup, Mr. Harsh Mann, Program Director, Luxury programs, said, “This is the new segment that has been added in the curriculum of INSD, which is designed in a way that will provide insight to all different business verticals. The curriculum is built on real-time trending case studies and will be taught by industry experts. Luxury learning is the new trend in the industry and we are looking forward to offering the best opportunities to the student”.

The short online courses in the luxury segment are built to provide awareness in verticals ranging from design thinking and innovation, research and development, branding and marketing, distribution channels, sales and finance. The courses offer various benefits to the students – the roadmap to launch luxury startup, decode strategies and practices along with the guidelines to build a successful startup

The online course has immersive eLearning simulations and each class activity is a step closer to formulating the final Capstone project. The course involves nominal fees and the students will have to go through a registration process by getting themselves registered on insd.edu.in/luxuryonline. The last date for registration is 11th October 2020