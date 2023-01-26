Internshala Trainings organised the World Education Day Fair — 2023

26th, January 2023: Internshala Trainings, the skilling engine of the career-tech platform, Internshala, on the occasion of International Education Day, organized The World Education Day Fair 2023 to celebrate the same. The online fair was organized for the second consecutive time for Indian students with the theme #CareerKiGuarantee. Attended by 13k users, the event was organized with the aim to encourage students to take online learning for in-demand skill enhancement and career growth.

The sessions at the event presented students with the opportunity to interact with Atma Godara, Manager- HR at Netflix, Dr. Sunpreet Singh Arora, Lead Research Scientist at Visa, Nikhil Wahi, Marketing in charge at Flipkart, Dinesh K Kotha, CEO at ConfirmTkt, and Principal Product Manager at Internshala, Kartik Sachdeva. Also, the event served as the right platform for students to connect with other like-minded individuals who share their passion for learning and career growth.

The “How I Met My Career” sessions with industry experts gave students insights into how to build careers in hot in-demand fields including product management, marketing, human resources management, machine learning, and entrepreneurship. During the event, the attending students also got to interact with the industry experts through a fireside chat session.

Further, Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO of ConfirmtTkt, shared inspiring life stories and the story of building his startup. He also shared insights on being an entrepreneur and gave students valuable advice and tips on how to turn their passion into a successful business venture.

Addressing the aspiring students from across the nation, the Head – of Internshala Trainings, Shadab Alam, said, “The World Education Day Fair last year was a success, witnessing the interest of students across the country to learn about various courses and opportunities that can aid them in having successful careers. Building on that, we are here again this year to present students with the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the industry, learn from the best, and discover new opportunities. The theme chosen this year, #CareerKiGuarantee, addresses the demand of the current market scenario where the only guarantee to secure a job is through skilling oneself with the latest skillsets.”

Dr. Sunpreet Singh Arora from Visa Research, said – “It was a pleasure interacting with the students and sharing my knowledge & experience about machine learning. A great initiative by Internshala Trainings, as mentorship is an essential pillar in shaping young minds.”