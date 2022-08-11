INTO opens University Access Center in Jakarta, bringing complete study abroad solution to Indonesia

(JAKARTA): INTO University Partnerships today launched its new University Access Center (UAC) in Jakarta.

The market-facing brand brings together recruitment partners, local marketing teams and onsite university representatives under one seamless system to offer a complete study abroad solution for students in a world-class facility right in the heart of Indonesia.

Strategically located in the heart of Puri Indah in the West Jakarta Central Business District,

UAC Jakarta will serve students in the capital and nearby cities such as Tangerang and Pantai Indah Kapuk.

Indonesia is among the world’s fastest growing markets for international student mobility. According to the most recent statistics, there were more than 53,000 outbound Indonesian students in 2019. Between 2014 and 2019, Indonesia registered a 20% growth in students opting to study abroad. With COVID-19 restrictions largely lifted, the numbers are expected to rise exponentially as Indonesian students continue to show a strong interest in studying overseas.

“Like their peers around the world, Indonesian students and their parents seek a seamless recruitment experience — one in which they are empowered to make informed decisions through face-to-face engagement with university representatives and education agents,” said Olivia Streatfeild, CEO of INTO University Partnerships. “UAC Jakarta gives them a space close to home where they can consult with experts, cut through the noise of today’s information-flooded environment and choose the best study abroad options available to them.”

The Jakarta hub is the latest in a wave of UACs scheduled to open this year as part of INTO’s bold new market-facing strategy. The organization already has UAC flagship centers in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) and Hanoi in Vietnam, with new hubs in Bangkok, Bogota and New Delhi being lined up for launch later in the year.

With a committed investment of around £7m, INTO will have 14 UACs across the world by the end of 2023, giving it unrivaled presence in the fastest growing international education markets.

“More than a place to access information about programs at participating universities, the Jakarta UAC will provide Indonesian students enriching activities such as in-person seminars from visiting university staff, master classes with major employers and sessions with current international students and alumni,” said Danial Hamzah, INTO’s senior country manager for Indonesia.

In partnership with the British Council, INTO will also administer the Computer Delivered International English Language Testing System exam (CD IELTS) at the UAC, with plans to also offer the IELTS for UK Visas and Immigration (IELTS UKVI) over the coming months.

For universities, the Jakarta UAC will deliver an enhanced profile in a crucial recruitment market, deploying staff managed by INTO to engage students in a cost-effective, sustainable model proven to increase international enrollment. Agents also stand to gain a leg up in student conversion efforts, as the UAC will afford them a direct channel to universities and to staff who can support student applications.

“With the new law that mandates 20% of total state spending be allocated to the education sector, the Indonesian government is set to provide IDR 20 trillion (US$ 1.4 billion) in 2022 for its flagship overseas study scholarship program. The increase in funding will further open opportunities for students to access education abroad. Working with agents and in-house university representatives, UAC Jakarta will offer seamless study abroad service for such students – from information to enrollment,” said Mr. Hamzah.