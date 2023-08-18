Introductory Session Unveils the Vision of Orchids The International Schools

Jodhpur, August 18, 2023 – Diamond Academy, Saran Nagar Road, Jodhpur, has now collaborated with K12 Techno Services Private Limited. An introductory session was organized on August 12, 2023, from 09:00 am to 11:00 am, aimed at acquainting parents with the exceptional educational offerings of Orchids International Schools. The event, hosted at Diamond Academy, Saran Road, Jodhpur, witnessed the participation of esteemed dignitaries, school leadership, and a dynamic gathering of more than 300 parents of the existing students.

Dedicated to fostering a profound connection between parents and the institution, the session featured prominent speakers from Orchids The International Schools, including Ms. Manisha Malhotra (Chief Academics Officer), Ms. Sudha (Vice President Academics – North Zone), Ms. Seema (Zonal Head Operations – North Zone), and Ms. Harinder Sraw (Vice President Academics – Rajasthan). These visionary leaders took center stage to articulate the core philosophy and dynamic vision that underpins ORCHIDS The International Schools.

“I am truly excited about this collaboration between Diamond Academy and ORCHIDS The International Schools. Our shared vision for providing high-quality education, combined with innovative teaching methods and a nurturing environment, will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and development of our students,” said Mr. Dileep Saran, a Member of the Trust.

The event marked the first step towards an exciting journey of transformation in education at Diamond Academy Jodhpur.