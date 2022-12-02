Invente‘22, the 2-day flagship Techfest of SSN College of Engineering and Shiv Nadar University Chennai was inaugurated today the 1st of December

Invente‘22, the 2-day flagship Techfest of Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering and Shiv Nadar University Chennai held on 1st of December 2022 started off with our esteemed chief guest, Mr. Nandakumar Subburaman, CEO, Co-Founder of Perfint Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

During his inaugural address, Mr. Nandakumar spoke about his company’s flagship robot Maxio. He highlighted that robotic surgery is a new and exciting emerging technology. He mentioned how technology changes the world of medicine with the mindset of being safe and beneficial to people.

Among the esteemed people on the dais were Dr. Kala Vijayakumar, President, SSN Institutions and Pro-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University Chennai: Dr. Annamalai, Principal, SSNCE: Dr. Nallusamy, Registrar, Shiv Nadar University Chennai: Dr. Kavitha, Professor, and Head, Biomedical Engineering, SSNCE. This Technical Festival comprises 64 technical, 14 non-technical events, and 3 major workshops on state-of-the-art domains. Another flagship event is Hackinfinity which provides a platform for problem-solving enthusiasts. Invente’22 has a large participation from various parts of the country.