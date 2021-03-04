Ireland extends post-study rules for Indian students who have been studying online

Dublin/India: The Irish government has announced that international students in Ireland will be permitted to access graduate work opportunities in the country, even if they have been studying remotely in semester two. Indian students will be welcome to apply for the country’s Third Level Graduate Programme, even if they have been studying remotely in semester.

To access the scheme, students will need to provide a letter from their higher education institution stating that they were a student for the academic year 2020/2021.

The move was welcomed by Study Group Director for the U.K. and E.U. Dr Mark Cunnington, who said:

“This is great news for Indian students who are choosing to study in Ireland which has a long-standing reputation for being welcoming to students from across the world. Ireland is home to outstanding universities and Study Group has an excellent partnership with University College Dublin – Ireland’s largest and most international university which is ranked among the top universities in the world and which has strong links with leading global companies, including 1,200 multinationals in Dublin. “It is important that governments across the world recognise the challenges faced by Indian students at this difficult time and we are delighted that the Irish government has done so in this case. This news means Indian students across Ireland can continue to enjoy excellent internship and career opportunities in the country.”

