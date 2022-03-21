Irish universities offer increased opportunities to Indian students

India, 21st March 2022: Ireland has emerged as one of the top study abroad destinations among Indian students. A number of Ireland’s higher education institutions have been very active in India in recent years, building brand recognition among students and education stakeholders. On the occasion of his visit to India, Mr. Robert Troy, T.D., Minister of State for Trade Promotion, met with local representatives of Maynooth University and Technological University of the Shannon at the Irish Ambassador’s Residence in New Delhi, India.

Announcing the new in-market presence of Maynooth University and the launch of Technological University of the Shannon in India, Mr. Robert Troy, T.D., Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Ireland stated, “It is wonderful to see first hand, the commitment that Irish higher education institutions (HEIs) have made to India. I was delighted to meet some of the local representatives of Irish HEIs who play such an important role in advising prospective students and building education links between our two countries.

“I am proud that Ireland has built a solid reputation in India of being a country that offers the highest quality education and exciting post-study career opportunities. I wish Maynooth University all the best, with their new India representative. I also congratulate Technological University Shannon on the launch of their new brand here in India showcasing that Ireland’s regions have a lot to offer aspiring students looking to learn and study in Ireland.”

This month, Maynooth University establishes a local market presence in the country. Commenting on Maynooth’s new representative in India, Claire Doran, Director of Internationalisation, Maynooth University said: “I am delighted to welcome Binny Tangri to our team as in-market Country Advisor. This exciting development builds on our long-standing engagement in India and our institutional commitment to providing an outstanding experience for international students. Establishing a local presence allows us to enhance our support services to prospective students and our education partners; ranging from raising awareness about the programmes to guidance upon arrival and orientation at the University.”

She further added, “Postgraduate students from India are the largest national cohort on campus, and we recognise their contribution to the learning experience, student life, and the broader University community. India is a prime market for Maynooth University as we seek to create greater opportunities for international mobility to and from the university and a strong talent pipeline to industry locally, nationally and internationally.”

Technological University Shannon is Ireland’s newest ‘TU’. It was recently inaugurated following the merging of Limerick Institute of Technology and Athlone Institute of Technology. On the official launch of the new brand in India, Vice President International, Donnacha McNamara commented, “This is a momentous time for TUS, an exciting step forward into our future. We are delighted to have Minister Troy launch TUS in India at a time so significant to Ireland for St. Patrick’s Day. India is a region that is hugely important to the university and we look forward to offering a warm Irish welcome to Indian students who choose TUS for higher education. We are also glad to have participated in Enterprise Ireland Education missions to India since the launch of the Government’s Asia Strategy.”

He further added, “The Embassy of Ireland and network of Enterprise Ireland offices is invaluable in promoting Irish higher education. With their support, TUS has seen interest from a high number of Indian students across campuses in Athlone, Limerick (Moylish and Limerick School of Art and Design), Clonmel, Ennis and Thurles.”

Mr. Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager of Education in Ireland, added, “We are pleased that an increasing number of students from India, at both undergraduate and postgraduate level, are considering Ireland as their chosen study abroad destination. As a centre for excellence for international education that prepares its graduates to be highly employable across the world, Ireland has emerged strongly as a top choice for international students.”