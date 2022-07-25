Israel’s Hebrew University of Jerusalem announces International Ph.D. Talent Scholarship 2022-2023

July 25, 2022: The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is pleased to announce the International Ph.D. Talent Scholarship for the Academic Year 2022-2023. Under this program, international Ph.D. candidates enrolled at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem will have the opportunity to advance their doctoral research and take on a postdoctoral position with esteemed Israeli scholars and researchers.

Program Outline:

· The scholarship is open to candidates holding a master’s research-thesis track degree from an accredited university or those who are in their final year of studies toward such accreditation.

· Applications will be reviewed by the Authority for Research Students and the International Office to determine the final scholarship awardees.

· The supervisor (or relevant academic department/alternative source of funding) will provide the student with an additional living stipend of INR 89782.91 (approx.) per month for the 4-year duration of the scholarship.

· Each academic year, the university will award up to 25 new scholarships of INR 44891.46 per month, for a period of up to four years.

Eligibility:

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must:

· Be accepted for doctoral studies at the university or is currently in the first year of doctoral studies at the university, having commenced no earlier than October 2021.

· Demonstrate academic excellence, which will be examined by the Authority for Research Students.

· Have completed their first year of doctoral studies successfully.

· Not be a citizen or a resident of Israel.

For students who are pursuing a joint doctoral degree with an international university and if the primary academic body is any foreign university, the scholarship can be awarded for the period during which the student is physically in Israel (up to one year).

Application Timeline:

Scholarship requests must be submitted to the Authority for Research Students at research_students@savion.huji.ac.il, by August 15, 2022, for the first round and by January 15, 2023, for the second round.

To apply for the scholarship, the supervisor is required to fill out the following form – https://openscholar.huji.ac.il/sites/default/files/internationalnew/files/talent_application_form.docx

Application Process:

The admission process will take place twice a year:

· In the first round, applications must be submitted by August 15, 2022. The screening process will take place during September and final decisions will be sent by the end of October 2022.

· The application deadline for the second round is January 15, 2023. The screening process will take place during February and final decisions will be sent by the beginning of the second semester, March 12, 2023.