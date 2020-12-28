ISRO Chairman urges students to innovate at SRM’s 16th Annual Convocation

Kattankulathur: “Always keep in mind the challenges our country is facing. Each of these challenges offers an opportunity for innovation,” said Dr. K Sivan, Chairman of ISRO, Bangalore and Secretary, Department of Space, Government of India. Addressing students virtually at the 16th Annual Convocation of SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, Dr. Sivan said, ” The job scenario is vibrant today and one must definitely work more than others, know more than others and expect less than others.”

About 17,204 students belonging to the Faculties of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Science and Humanities, Medicine & Health Sciences and Management studies including 129 Ph.D. scholars received their degrees. 244 students were awarded medals for having secured First, Second, and the Third rank in their programmes. The event was held virtually as per the protocol of the Government of Tamil Nadu due to the ongoing pandemic. Based on the restrictions imposed by the State Government only Rank Holders and Ph.D. degree awardees were given their degrees in person at Dr. T.P. Ganesan Auditorium, Main Campus, Kattankulathur. The rest of the eligible graduands attended the event through virtual mode.

In his convocation address, Dr. Sivan said, “SRMIST has the honour of designing, developing, and building its own nano-satellite, SRMSAT, in collaboration with ISRO which was launched with the twin scientific objectives of monitoring and estimating carbon dioxide and water vapor in the tropical atmosphere globally. Our Government has already announced space sector reforms for greater participation of non-governmental entities in space activities. Our next PSLV launch will have satellites from start-up agencies as the first product of these reforms. I now invite SRMIST to join hands with ISRO to work on similar projects in the future.”

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Digital India’ initiative is another key area to leverage; ISRO has already initiated reforms to make its digital assets available easily to the industry as well as start-ups for making innovative applications in navigation, earth observation as well as disaster management.

“India is progressing and it has overcome many challenges. It is the young people who have to put your heads together; to not only discover more challenges but also find solutions. The most important things are taking calculated risks and innovation on how to implement ideas,’ he said and added, “You may fail, but each failure will provide valuable lessons. You all must realize that if you are not failing then you are not trying hard.”

India aspires to be a nation with sustainable, equitable, and inclusive growth. Today we know the focus areas where we need to prioritize such as high-tech manufacturing and train and attract world-class talent.

Speaking on ISRO technological development he said, “ISRO has done the technology transfer of its space-grade lithium-ion batteries to industry. This technology is useful for mass adoption of electric vehicles without remaining perpetually depending on foreign sources. Even in rocket propulsion, ISRO is developing gree propulsion for its human spaceflight missions. In the future, all the propulsive stages may adopt green propulsion.”

In his address to students Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science & Technology and Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha said, “It is an honor for us to have Dr. Sivan Chairman ISRO. In his service, he was the chief mission architect for successfully launching 104 satellites in a single mission of PSLV. It is really an achievement. He has taken our country to a different height in the space research parallel to a few of the advanced countries.”

He advised students to be alert and careful in retaining their jobs as there are competitions and challenges. “You need to continuously update your skill, knowledge, and talent in your respective field. The success of our alumni is the success of your alma mater. If you become GMs, CEOs, Chairman of a company or industry, the university looks forward, for your repeated visit, to share your eminence and experience to your juniors here.” With the election around the corner, SRMIST’s Founder Chancellor urged people to vote right for the right candidate.

Endowment award in the name of Tmt Pachimmal Palanimuthu for the best outgoing MBBS student and Tmt Swarnam & Dr. Krishnamoorthy Endowment award for the best overall outgoing student of SRM Medical College Hospital & Research Center was awarded to Ms. Kritika Wadhwa for topping among all students in the final year and in the overall duration of the course in MBBS programme. Endowment in the name of Tmt Lakshmi and Dr. Renganathan for the best outgoing BDS student of SRM Kattankulathur Dental College and Hospital will be awarded to K. Shyam Sharma.

The Annual Report was presented by Vice Chancellor of SRMIST, Dr. Sandeep Sancheti. The Convocation was held in the presence of SRMIST’s Pro Chancellor (Administration) Shri Ravi Pachamoothoo, Pro Chancellor (Academic) Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, Chairman of Ramapuram & Trichy campuses Dr. R. Shivakumar, Pro Vice Chancellor (E&T) Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Pro Vice Chancellor (S&H) Dr. R Balasubramanian, Pro VC (Medical) Lt. Col. Dr. A. Ravi Kumar, Registrar Dr. N Sethuraman and COE Dr. S.Ponnusamy among others.