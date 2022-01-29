Istituto Marangoni, Mumbai Introduces An Undergraduate Progression Course In Product Design

x

Mumbai, January 20, 2022: Acclaimed Italian Fashion and Design school – Istituto Marangoni has broadened its academic offering with the addition of a new undergraduate progression course in Product Design. The new course will be a stepping stone for students who want to unleash their creativity and understand the nuances of Product Design.

The product design programme offers a 360-degree learning approach by empowering students with applied manual, technical and digital design skills. With this course, participants can learn the effective application of research methods to the development of product design proposals. The course will help them understand the basic principles of industrial processes and gain expertise in understanding the use of new and existing materials in innovative ways. The course essentially lays focus on the rich local craft, materials, sustainability, ergonomics and user awareness. It also helps students evolve as industry professionals by guiding them on planning, negotiation and presentation of ideas. With product design as the core subject, participants can opt for specialisation in their chosen area of interest depending on individual flair and passion.

Key focus areas of the course

● Creative research practice and theory

● Technical drawing and rendering (CAD)

● Product design process

● Product analysis

● Product branding

● Industry projects in collaboration with companies

● History and culture of product design

● Design methodology and development

● The industrialisation of the creative process

● Final project and portfolio creation

Speaking about the addition of the course, Mevin Murden – Director of Education, Istituto Marangoni, Mumbai said, “Product Design is a niche space and we are one of the few institutes that offer a 360-degree learning experience specifically in this field, with the overarching Italian luxury design principles and aesthetics. Istituto Marangoni believes in offering the industry talented individuals makes a difference in terms of creativity, innovation and professionalism. The course includes insights from leading global experts with several years of industry experience.”

The product design programme will open up a lot of avenues for aspiring individuals who want to explore something different. There are several profiles like a product designer, product development management, design director and concept designer that one can apply for upon successful completion of the course. Istituto Marangoni offers guidance to students in picking up the right profile depending upon their talent, skills and interests.

Istituto Marangoni’s new course in Product Design begins on 22nd August 2022.