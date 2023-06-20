ITDC Organises Free Medical Camps in Collaboration with All India Institute of Ayurveda, Ministry of Ayush and Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi

Mumbai, 20 June 2023: The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), in collaboration with the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Ministry of Ayush and Safdarjung Hospital recently organized medical camps at the ITDC’s hotels- The Ashok and Samrat. This unique initiative aimed to provide valuable healthcare services to both guests and employees, reinforcing ITDC‘s commitment to community well-being and its collaboration with renowned medical institutions.

The medical camps, held as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, featured accomplished doctors and para-medical staff from the AIIA and Safdarjung Hospital. A total of 34 doctors, including Ayurveda specialists from AIIA and allopathy experts from Safdarjung Hospital administered consultations, screenings, and health education sessions.

Shri. Piyush Tiwari, Director (Commercial & Marketing), ITDC, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “We at ITDC remain committed to serving the community and promoting well-being through such initiatives. These medical camps reflect the corporation’s dedication to societal welfare and collaboration with renowned medical institutions.”

The Ashok and Samrat played a vital role in Efficiently facilitating the medical camps at their premises. As a token of appreciation for the exceptional dedication, ITDC felicitated the medical teams.

The partnership between ITDC and AIIA exemplifies the corporation’s efforts to promote AYUSH health and wellness in line with the objective of promoting India as a premier MVT destination.