J.D. Birla institute celebrated Farewell Nite, 2022

Kolkata: J.D. Birla Institute, affiliated to Jadavpur University, Kolkata, organized a Farewell Programme for students of the final years of both graduate and undergraduate programmes on 29th April 2022. The programme was styled Farewell Nite’ 22 and had ‘Masquerade’ as the theme for the evening. The attendees were in their partying best with colourful masks on. The farewell was held at Eastside Pavilion (Nicco Park).

The farewell for the outgoing students of JD Birla Institute was held after a hiatus of two years due to the pandemic. The current final year students, who lost some of their precious college moments due to lockdowns, were very keen to celebrate the culmination of their respective courses. Almost 450 outgoing students participated in the gala event. It was an evening of fun and frolic, great food, and grooving to the latest chartbusters belted out by the noted DJ Ritzzze, who happens to be an alumnus of the Institute.

The students enjoyed the fun-filled show planned and put on by their juniors. “Miss JDBI” was crowned for all the departments and so was the “Mr. JDBI” for the Management Department. The event was a welcome rite of passage for the graduating students as they prepared to launch their respective careers, either with higher studies in India or abroad, or any professional pursuits of their choice. The Principal, Prof. Deepali Singhee wished the students all the best in their future endeavours and being an alumnus of the same college herself, reminded them to be proud JDBIANS.