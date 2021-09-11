J.D. Birla Institute under the aegis of its sponsoring trust Vidya Mandir Society presents best teacher and research awards

J.D. Birla Institute under its sponsoring Trust, Vidya Mandir Society celebrated the Teachers’ Day on Saturday 4th September 2021 by awarding best teacher awards to nine faculty members. The College has been presenting the best teachers and researcher awards to the teaching staff since 2004.

The Assessment for the most deserving teacher was based on a number of criteria that has been measured under a scale of performance – self assessment though the PBAS, principal’s and HoDs appraisal, student’s feedback, contribution towards the development of the Institute including partaking in college activities, taking initiatives for personal growth and development, regularity and punctuality in service, communication skills and above all ingenuity, courage of conviction, integrity, dependability and team spirit.

The awards comprising of a cash prize, a trophy and a certificate were presented to teachers. Four teachers received the awards for the ‘Best Academic Performance’ and three teachers qualified for the award on publication of two or more research papers in UGC recognized journals during the last academic session. Two teachers received the award under the ‘Significant Contribution towards the Development of the Institute’ category. Teachers who received the awards were Mrs. Geetika Sachdeva, Dr. Shweta Tuteja Rakshit, Mrs. A S Manjulakshmi, Mrs. Seema Lall, Dr. Anindita Deb Pal, Mrs. Yamini Ladha, Ms. Sweata Rani Rai and Dr. Madan Mohan Dutta.

The occasion was celebrated online with only the awardees present at the campus to receive the awards amidst COVID protocols. Dr. Deepak Vohra, eminent Diplomat and special advisor to the Ministry of external affairs, enthralled the auditors with his wide knowledge of International affairs vis a vis India’s strategic position, and also reiterated the role of educators as torchbearers for future generations. Secretary General of Vidya Mandir society was present at the ceremony and gave the welcome address.