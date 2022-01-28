Jagdish Sheth School of Management announces brand new PGDM – Capital Markets course for 2022

x

Bengaluru, 18th January 2022: Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) in collaboration with QuantInsti launches Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Executive) – Capital Market course for students and working professionals aspiring to build careers in capital markets & algorithmic trading. This career accelerator program is designed to suit one’s time constraints, ensuring progression and timely completion, this program also enables the candidate to earn a degree while working at an organisation, without compromising on the work time. The course is scheduled to begin at the start of April 2022.

This one-of-a-kind customized program provides future professional opportunities and jumpstarts ones career in financial markets as an Algo Trading Professional.

Speaking about the launch, Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay, Director – JAGSoM, says, “The course is designed in consultation with industry experts and after conducting in-depth market research to aid professionals helping them to excel in their career tracks. The students will learn and use Python in Finance and Quantitative Methods in Trading through a hands-on learning experience. We are delighted to partner with EPAT and QuantInsti to empower participants to become part of the elite force of quants and Algo Trading professionals.

x

This 2-year program is developed and delivered by experienced faculty at JAGSoM in collaboration with QuantInsti.

QuantInsti is one of the world’s leading research and training institutes in quant and algo trading and the Executive Program in Algorithmic Trading (EPAT) is the world’s first verified certification for learners and professionals across multiple asset classes and geographies. EPAT also comprises an exclusive team of industry experts, traders and eminent personalities from the domain of Algorithmic Trading and Quantitative Trading. Besides mentorship, the students will also avail the exclusive benefit of interacting and learning with the experts to provide the students with enhanced potential and competitiveness with preparedness for broader roles.