JAGSoM launches ‘The Right Brain MBA’ at Vijaybhoomi University Mumbai

Bengaluru: So what’s common to Steve Jobs, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos? Yes, they are all rich self-made billionaires, who are best known for leveraging creativity, innovation and right-brain thinking for creating iconic brands like Apple, Tesla and Amazon. Creativity, Design Thinking and Innovation have disrupted the traditional theory of business. Managing high performance teams that thrive on creativity and innovation poses a significant challenge for business leaders. To reign in this challenge and help develop the next generation of such business leaders, AACSB Accredited and globally ranked Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) has launched “The Right Brain MBA”, an innovative MBA program designed for new age professional roles that require creativity, innovation, design thinking and imagination.

Globally acclaimed academics Padma Bhushan Prof. Jagdish Sheth (Chairman, JAGSoM) and Prof. A Parasuraman (Pro-chancellor, Vijaybhoomi University) are mentoring this program. In addition to senior academics, leading Creative Industry Professionals with several decades of experience in Advertising, Media, Music, Films and Marketing Communication have joined JAGSoM to share their experiences and skills with young MBA students.

The program is specially designed to groom professionals for managerial roles with a unique and powerful combination of analytical, logical, left-brain thinking, with creative, out-of-the-box, right-brain, maverick-thinking that is so essential in today’s highly competitive world of business management.

Sharing the rationale for the launch, Dr Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, JAGSoM said, “As the world shifted from industrial age to knowledge age and now moves towards conceptual age; creativity, empathy, symphony, play and imagination has become essential n in the new era. Mainstream MBA programs not only admit but also groom their graduates for skills of logic, analysis, and focus. This unique program will groom professionals who would complement the left-brain professionals, by bringing in sensory elements like design, storytelling, empathy, symphony, play and meaning. New age companies aiming for diversity and non-linear thinking will find graduates of this program the right fit to bring in the desired balance”.

JAGSoM Right Brain MBA: Key differentiators

Here are the key differentiators and USPs.

• Program offered at Vijaybhoomi University near Mumbai, the commercial capital of the country.

• Offered by JAGSOM, one of the Top AACSB accredited and globally Ranked B-schools in India.

• Industry developed curriculum with Immersions and Internships for managerial roles in new age innovative and creative Industries.

• The program is delivered by creative domain specialist faculty, with multi-decade experience in innovative problem solutions for commercial clients.

• Major/Specialization offered in ‘Music & Entertainment’ offered in collaboration with True School of Music.

• Major/Specialization offered in ‘Design Management” with a focus on Communication Design in collaboration with Vijaybhoomi School of Design.

• Liberal Professional Curriculum offering flexibility and opportunities for Self-Discovery & Personality Development.

• JAGSoM’s 25- year legacy of delivering good placements.

JAGSoM Right Brain MBA

Admissions 2021 Open: Admission Process

Admission process for this new program is open. Here are key details:

• Graduates in any discipline with minimum 50% and inclined towards a career in the Creative Industries can apply.

• A valid score in VU-SAT and a Video Portfolio is required.

• Personal Interview with a panel comprising of a Senior Faculty Member from JAGSoM, one Industry Expert and one Alumnus will be conducted.

Vijaybhoomi University Campus near Mumbai is located in the lap of Mother Nature surrounded by the Sahyadri ranges. It is an environment that stimulates creative thinking and ideation, the design of this university mirrors the philosophy of the university itself. It has state of art sporting facilities like trekking, swimming, squash, gym, tennis, basketball, badminton, football, cricket and shooting range. It also has experiential laboratories like the Music room, design lab, moot court.