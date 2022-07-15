JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) Signs an MoU with Ministry of Higher Education, Maldives to Provide Scholarships Programs

Bengaluru, 15th July 2022; JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ministry of higher education (MoHE), Maldives, to provide academic scholarships programs to the students of Maldives to pursue Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Ph.D. programs at JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University). The MoU was signed between Prof. NVH Krishnan, registrar, JAIN University and Dr. Ibrahim Hasan, Minister higher education, Maldives.

Under this partnership, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) will grant a fully funded Scholarship in Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) Program for five Candidates, and one Scholarship for the Ph.D program in Public Policy & Governance. In addition to this, JAIN will grant scholarships to 250 students each under the Chancellor’s scholarship scheme and JGI aid fund scholarship scheme for students recommended by the MoHE.

The MoHE, Maldives will identify and select deserving students based on predetermined criteria set by JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University). The students should meet the academic and English language requirements for entry into the relevant scholarship academic programs and should be eligible under the Maldives National Qualification Framework (MNQF) standards. JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) will select the eligible candidates recommended by MoHE and will provide academic counselling and other assistance. The responsibility would involve regular review and evaluation of the selected students, and the progress/concerns will be share with the MoHE, Maldives team.

Speaking about the partnership, Dr. Chenraj Roychand, founder of JAIN Group and Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) said, “India has always shared a great diplomatic relationship with Maldives. In continuation to the relationship we would like to propose the scholarships to the Maldivian candidates to provide them the guidance and support needed to excel in this competitive world and propel their careers in the right direction. The scholarship programme, I am sure, would encourage the candidates to present their knowledge and skills to avail the benefits of better exposures and academic excellence. This in a long term would strengthen the bond between the countries and further expand their horizons orientations and competence.” He further adds, “I would like to thank Dr. Ibrahim Hasan for his advanced thinking and foresights in the development of higher education environment in Maldives and we are glad to be part of this journey together. Commenting on this partnership, Dr. Ibrahim Hasan, Minister higher education, Maldives, said, “We are excited to join hands with JAIN (Deemed-to-be University). The partnership will help our deserving students to avail the scholarship opportunities to pursue UG, PG and Ph.D. programs. It’s a step towards setting a new dimension in our journey with one of the reputed institutions in the country. There is a great scope of building bridges for knowledge sharing and our students will benefit from the partnership in pursuing their careers in a right environment and with the renowned and highly qualified faculties.

The MoU will also exploring possibilities for exchange of academic staff, joint research activities and publications, participation in seminars and academic meetings, special short term academic certification/programs, administrative and management programs, short and medium term research visits for master or doctoral students and postdoctoral fellowships for academic staff, value based certification programs to candidates etc.