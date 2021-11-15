JAIN International Residential School opens admission for the academic year 2022-23

Bengaluru, 15th November 2021: JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru has started its admission process for the academic year 2022-23. Admissions are open for 5th to 11th grade for the CBSE board, 8th & 9thgrade for Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), and 11th and 12th grade for International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IBDP).

Ranked among the top International Schools in Bengaluru, JIRS offers three globally recognized adaptive academic curriculum to its students, preparing them for global exposure. Affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi, JIRS also offers IGSCE and IB curriculum. For Senior Secondary (Grade XI & XII), JIRS offers Science, Humanities and Commerce stream with English (Functional), with various subjects’ choices based on student interest.

Post pandemic-led disruption, JIRS has come back with a strong leap. The institution has adopted strong norms as per the National School Safety Policy Guidelines to ensure the complete safety of the students while at school and at boarding campuses.

The holistic curriculum of JIRS aims to provide a platform to create future corporate leaders, top-notch professionals & ignite the spirit of entrepreneurship. Apart from good academic performance, JIRS focuses on sports as a means for building physical, mental, and emotional strength, activities to build self-confidence, leadership qualities, and Life Skill Development, etc.

Parents and students can refer to the link here for Curriculum and Pedagogy details: https://www.jirs.ac.in/academics

About JIRS

Founded by Dr. Chenraj Roychand in 1999, Jain International Residential School is rooted in tradition though, making the student community thrive with the ever-changing world and grow within to create a global impact. JIRS celebrates differences in culture, countries, and personalities where students are exposed to a global curriculum, an immersive learning process, and holistic growth within a supportive and diverse community that prepares them for a promising future. One of the top schools with international standards in India is situated in Bengaluru, is Jain International Residential School. (JIRS) an international boarding school that enables students to explore their talents, broaden their vision, and sharpen their focus to emerge as future leaders of tomorrow.

