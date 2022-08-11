JAIN Online celebrates “the power of expert advice” with the launch of new brand campaign – #JAINOnlineCan

Bengaluru, 10th August 2022: JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be- University), today launched its new brand campaign – #JAINOnlineCan. The campaign, custom-built to educate, empower and encourage informed decision-making among the aspirants, when it comes to choosing their programs. The quirky, engaging and relatable tone of the creatives bring forth the power of expert advice in all facets of life including online learning. JAIN Online will expand this campaign 360 degrees across news, educational, financial, social media platforms, digital creators, print and outdoor media.

The Indian edtech space has burst off its seams to offer a barrage of options – leading to a paradox of choices. JAIN Online digs deep into its own learnings and experiences, owing to its integrated, holistic and longstanding presence in the education space, to address the concerns and questions among the aspirants, with its new campaign. At the same time, the campaign also highlights JAIN Online’s value proposition. Like the tone of the campaign, the usage of the media platforms too are highly customised for those seeking to engage – as against the usual carpet bombing approach.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Dr. Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), said, “Being a celebrated player in the Indian education space, we at JAIN have touched lives of more than 25000 students and professionals across the spectrum. It has been quite a journey – marked by continuous learning, sustained improvement and persistent focus on ‘what’s next’. All this learning and experience leads to a unique perspective – in terms of decluttering the landscape, focusing on the essentials and presenting a unique perspective to those who seek it – in a more palatable way. With #JAINOnlineCan we aim to empower the aspiring students and professionals with engaging, fun and actionable advice”.

JAIN Online offers UGC-entitled and AICTE-approved degree programs in the online mode. The offerings include undergraduate and postgraduate programs in MBA, M.Com, MCA, MA, BBA and B.Com with more than 70 in-demand electives. The programs are accredited by global professional bodies such as ACCA, CIMA, IOA, AI Society, CIM, and IFM from the US and UK. Through its unique online degree programs, JAIN Online is committed to taking online education to the next level and helping students pursue their dream education. Students are benefiting immensely from the quality teaching by the seasoned faculty and digital infrastructure. JAIN Online’s ENGAGE – The learner’s community space, the first of its kind students’ development programme helps in holistic growth of the students through various interactive sessions, Inspire with successful personalities across various walks of life with proper guidance and mentorship. With JAIN Online’s continued passion towards education and innovation in the field of technology, it aims to reach 1 million learners in the next 5 years.