Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions certified as Great Place To Work®

Ghaziabad: Date: 1st September 2021

Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions has been officially certified as Great Place To Work in India for the period June 2021 – June 2022.

The certification has been awarded by the Great Place To Work Institute, which specializes in building, sustaining and recognizing its trademark High-Trust High-Performance Culture at workplaces. The Jaipuria Group was evaluated for its work culture, environment, pride, camaraderie, credibility, maximising human potential, trust, values, leadership, innovation, great place for women, and corporate social responsibility etc. through employee survey and culture audit. This certification is regarded as an important step for an organization to build a High-Trust High-Performance Culture.

Speaking on the occasion of this valuable recognition, the Jaipuria Group’s chairman, Mr. Shishir Jaipuria, said, “This is a proud moment for Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions. We always strive towards providing a great work environment and nurturing a great work culture at all our institutions. Mutual trust, good values, leadership effectiveness and gender equality are some of the touchstones of our work culture. We are pleased that we are recognized as great workplaces on this basis. A huge share of the credit for this recognition goes to our staff who worked with unflagging determination and commitment even during the pandemic to make sure that education continues seamlessly for thousands of students. Each and every one of them have upheld the highest standards of competence embedded in the vision and mission of the Jaipuria Group.”

Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions will now feature in the list of Great Place To Work-Certified organizations. This is a special honour because the Great Place To Work Institute follows a very rigorous and objective methodology for defining and certifying great workplaces across businesses, academia and government organizations in more than 60 countries to asses about 10,000 organizations every year.

About Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions

Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions is a leading conglomerate of 14 K-12 Schools, 2 Management Institutions, 5 Preschools and 1 Teacher’s Training Academy in North and Central India. The group has a legacy of 76 years in education and has won several awards and accolades for providing quality education to thousands of students. The group boasts a strength of 20,000 students, 15,000 alumni and 800 educators.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions.