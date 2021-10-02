Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad, conducts Orientation Program in the presence of top industry delegates

Delhi: Welcoming the new batch MBA 2021-23 to the two-year MBA & MBA (Business Analytics) programme, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad, organized a formal orientation ceremony ‘Shubharambh 2021’ on Friday, October 1, 2021.

The event, organized on the premises of the management institute, saw the orientation and induction of over 240 students of the 2021-23 batch amid observance of all Covid safety protocols. Several top delegates from the industry graced the occasion to share their experience and also guide the students. They included Pradyumna Pandey, CHRO, Mother Dairy; Debargha Deb, Head HR-North Zone, Dabur India; Unni Krishnan, Global Marketing Head for Capgemini Invent; Amit Arora, Head – Corporate Communication & PR, REA India.

Welcoming the students of the new batch, Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, said in his address, “You have joined the MBA programme at an important juncture in the Industrial Revolution 4. In the future, the jobs will require critical thinking, creativity, care, communication skills, collaborative approach, and global leadership. The institute will help you nurture these competencies.”

The industry stalwarts also gave a roadmap to the budding managers. Pradyumna Pandey encouraged the students to make reading a regular habit, through the quote, “Leaders are readers and readers are leaders”. Debargha Deb talked about the need to learn the skills for survival and achieve the balance for leading a successful life, including the work-life balance.

Unni Krishnan inspired students to do active planning from day one and understand the importance of realistic learning. Amit Arora gave some valuable insights on allocating time to oneself in order to ensure a holistic development.

Vinod Malhotra, Senior Advisor, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, emphasized the utmost importance of being a good human being along with an excellent manager. The Director of the institute, Prof. (Dr) Daviender Narang, shared his insights on how the institute has been facilitating students till date and how it will guide the students of the current batch to build a bright future for themselves.

On this occasion, students were awarded the Jaipuria Academic Excellence Award, given to the toppers of MBA Batch 2017-19, 2018-20, and 2019-21. The winner of 1st rank received Rs. 1 Lakh, 2nd rank holder received Rs. 51,000 and 3rd rank holder received Rs. 31,000.

Post lunch, the alumni of Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, interacted with MBA students of the new batch. After the interaction, a motivational and ice-breaking session was conducted by Ms. Anjali Dutta, Motivational Speaker and Founder Director of Train Me Academy, India.

The Orientation Program of Jaipuria Institute of Management was extremely fruitful for the MBA students who have just stepped into an important stage of career building. The institute has NAAC “A” accreditation and is one of the leading management schools in the Delhi-NCR region.