Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad distribute tablets to the MBA students supporting the UP Free Tablet Yojana 2021

Ghaziabad: In a bid to make online learning more accessible to all the MBA students, Jaipuria Institute of Management (JIM), Indirapuram, Ghaziabad has distributed tablets to the MBA students on 26th April 2022. The CSR initiative has been taken to support the UP Free Tablet Yojana 2021, providing educational support to the students and empowering them for their brighter future.

The distribution of tablets has not only equipped students with the technology to excel their studies by online learning but also encouraged them to pursue their education without any hindrance.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Daviender Narang, Professor and Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management expressed, “Education is a fundamental pillar for continuous development and growth. Through this initiative, we aim to help students to overcome the challenges around the availability of digital equipment. This will enable students to comfortably enter the realm of online education. We hope this initiative empower students through an easy accessibility to an entire ecosystem of management education”.

Furthermore, the UP Free Tablet Yojana 2021 scheme is a remarkable step towards the digital empowerment of the students of the state who are not able to afford digital gadgets such as tablets and smartphones for their studies.