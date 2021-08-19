Ghaziabad: Jaipuria Institute of Management Ghaziabad is organizing “Management Development Programme” on Uncovering Managerial Effectiveness Through Psychometric Analysis” on 28th August 2021. The purpose of the programme is to understand the role of personality types and their impact on managerial eﬀectiveness, understanding the importance of self in enhancing interpersonal relationships, and understanding the personality type via MBTI. The aim of the programme is to provide participants with clarity about themselves, in order to enhance their self-awareness and work on the areas of improvement. This will aid in the enhancement of managerial skills after developing and focusing self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, and social management.

The aim of this programme is intended to serve junior and middle-level managers who are seeking to work on their eﬀectiveness. It is designed to enhance the knowledge of a manager about self-awareness of their personality type by using psychometric analysis which unravels their personality type with the help of MBTI (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator), post results, a detailed overview of their managerial eﬀectiveness is analysed so that they can put their best foot forward in their respective careers.

“We at Jaipuria institute of management believe in the overall development of a candidate. We believe the effectiveness of a candidate is enhanced with such development programmes. We feel these programmes can help a candidate directly or indirectly at a personal and professional level. The aim of this programme is about self-clarity, self-awareness and self-management which we feel is the need of the hour to enhance their managerial skills”, said Professor (Dr) Daviender Narang, Director, Institute of Management.