Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad organizes 7th Corporate Summit on ‘Building Competitiveness Through Digital Culture’

x

15th January 2022, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, organized the 7th Corporate Summit on ‘Building Competitiveness Through Digital Culture’ on an online platform on 15th January 2022. The event was live at www.jaipuriaevents.com.

Focussing on the sectors BFSI, FMCG, IT/ITES, the annual summit was virtually seen and attended by 40,000+ participants comprising corporate leaders, businessmen, academicians, and management students through 3-panel discussions helmed by more than 20 speakers.

Prof. (Dr) Daviender Narang, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, welcomed all the participants. Mr. Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman of Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, shared his views on the theme of the summit and said, “The rapid advancements in the digital revolution have impacted each and every industry. Organizations and their leaders have to reflect upon the ways they are conducting their business and review products, processes, business models, and customer experience to stay competitive… I am sure today’s summit will comprehensively deal with relevant issues and concerns and sensitize leaders and corporates as they navigate their digital journey towards growth and excellence.”

Gracing the 7th Corporate Summit as the Chief Guest was Mr. Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-founder & Vice-Chairman, Info Edge. The keynote speaker was Mr. Rajendra Singh Pawar, Chairman & Co-Founder, NIIT Group.

Addressing the Summit, Mr. Bikhchandani recalled the digital transformation that the industry has gone through as a result of the pandemic and he predicted that many of these changes will remain even after the pandemic is over. He said, “I think the underlying forces for the digital transformation were there already. First of all, we are able to digitize because of the manpower that is capable of digitizing. The other thing that’s happened is that while large companies are digitizing, the start-up movement in India has really taken off in the last 10 or 15 years. It is these start-ups that have brought in a lot of digitization and innovation. On top of it, the government policy has been quite enabling.”

In his address, Mr. Rajendra Singh Pawar said, “In just 2 years, Covid has taught us about digital transformation what we as an industry have been trying to do for the last 30 years. A few fundamental changes constitute the new digital culture that has emerged. Firstly, the organizational structure which was typically hierarchical has now transformed into a network structure. Secondly, from control-oriented management, we’ve moved to empowerment-oriented management. Thirdly, the rigid way of doing things has now yielded to agility and speed. Finally, as against rigorous long-term planning processes, we now have to use experimentation as the way to work.”

The vote of thanks was delivered by Mr. Vinod Malhotra, Director-Corporate Relations, Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions.

The next stage of the summit was three-panel discussions on the sectors BFSI, FMCG, and IT/ITES. The first-panel discussion was on ‘Digitalization in BFSI’. The panellists in the session included Mr. Vikram Singh, Co-Founder & Senior Director, Renaissance India Investment Advisors, Ms. Mukta Malik, Vice President, Axis Bank, Mr. Rajesh Popli, Assistant Director Human Resources, EY, Mr. Darpan Pradhan, Human Resource Business Partner, Kotak Life Insurance, Mr. Nagesh Saxena, Senior Manager, Bank of America, Dr. Chandan Sharma, Professor, IIM, Noida.

The second-panel session was on ‘Exploring New Business Models and Disruptive Technologies’ in FMCG sector. The panellists who discussed various issues on the future of the FMCG sector included Mr. Debargha Deb, Head HR – North Region, Dabur India Limited, Ms. Renu Bhat, HR, ITC Limited, Mr. Sumit Batra, Business Head, IFB Industries, Ms. Simin Askari, Sr. Vice President – Corporate HR, DS Group, Mr. Rajneesh Singh, Managing Partner, Simply HR solution, Mr. Abhishek Jain, Head Supply Chain and Operations, Shree Baidyanath Ayurveda, and Mr. Rajiv Malhotra, Commercial Director, Brindco Sales Limited.

The third-panel session, post-lunch, focused on ‘IT As A Driving Force For Transformation’. The panellists who shared their experiences and best practices included Mr. Ashok Kumar Sangwan, Head – Delivery Channel, Wipro Ltd., Mr. Neeraj Narang, Director – HCM Product Strategy, Oracle, Mr. Satyajit Das, Director, Capgemini, Mr. Vikram Kumar, AVP – Business Intelligence Unit, SBICAP Securities, Mr. Upkar Singh, Vice President IT, RMSI Private Limited, Mr. Tausifur Rahman, Founder & Director, Stepping Cloud Consulting Pvt. Ltd., and Mr. Oinam Gautam, Senior Manager – Recruitment, Ameriprise Financials.

The entire summit saw enthusiastic response and participation from management students, educators, academics, industry leaders, business experts, and entrepreneurs.