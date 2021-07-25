Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad organizes Management Development Programme on Understanding Core-Values for Personal and Professional Growth

Ghaziabad – Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad organized a Management Development Programme (MDP) on understanding core values to enhance their personal and professional growth today, 24th July 2021. This MDP was designed to help individuals understand the core principles for their personal and professional growth which are: Ethics, respect, integrity, and honesty. The programme also helped the participants understand the ways in which values may support them in setting their priorities in life and help them determine the best direction to attain their personal and professional goals or any desired outcome they aimed for.

Speaking on the programme, Professor (Dr) Daviender Narang, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad said, “I am happy that we initiated this MDP programme which talks about the fundamentals of personal and professional growth. The purpose of this programme is to serve individuals as well as groups of people who are placed at different levels of management and are looking to better their decision-making skills and enhance their core competencies. I hope our small yet significant initiative helped them in their personal and professional growth. I wish all the participants a successful and glorious career ahead.”

The session was a perfect blend of lecture and interactive activities that helped participants uncover their core values and principles. The interactive sessions were practical in nature and were designed to help professionals enhance their decision-making skills based on values such as Ethics, Integrity, Respect, and Honesty in any circumstances.