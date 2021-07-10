Jaipuria Institute of Management offers practical experience through Summer Internship Programme Workshop

Ghaziabad – Jaipuria Institute of Management is organizing a Summer Internship Programme Workshop for its MBA students affiliated to APJ Abdul Kalam University, Lucknow. The event will take place online through Google Meet on Saturday, 10th of July’ 2021, 3 pm onwards; offered to all the first-year students who are ready to onboard their internship in various organizations.

Summer internship has been a well-established programme designed specifically for technical courses like Masters of Business Administration. It aims to inculcate in students the gist of experiential learning in the form of on-the-job training. This two months setup prepares them well for their upcoming professional career as well as personal growth. During the course of the programme, they are assigned an industry and a faculty mentor who together pave the background for their final employment.

As an institute JIM focuses on the holistic development of its students by providing them training opportunities in different sectors like BFSI, Digital Content Marketing, Retail etc. The summer internship provides students with job-relevant expertise which facilitates them in obtaining their dream job. This workshop will target the critical areas related to all the stakeholders i.e. students, faculty mentors and industry mentors like:

• SIP guidelines

• Role of SIP in industry for better career prospects

• SIP Format as per university conduct

• Deadlines and schedule of events related to SIP

• Role of faculty in the overall programme

At Jaipuria Institute of Management the endeavor is to brainstorm and reach the pivotal level of success wherein they as a higher education provider are able to create a talented workforce who can innovate and grow with the industry not only nationally but internationally.