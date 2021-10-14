Jaipuria School of Business bags IIRF Award as ‘Outstanding Business School for Employability Skills’

14th October 2021, Ghaziabad: Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad, has bagged the prestigious IIRF Award as the ‘Outstanding Business School for Employability Skills’.

The IIRF Education Impact Awards-2021 formally conferred Jaipuria School of Business with the award on October 9, 2021, at Le Meridian, New Delhi.

Accepting the award, the B-school’s director, Dr Jitendra Kumar Mishra, said, “The IIRF award is a recognition of our business school’s continued efforts to enhance the employability of students and nurture a strong academia-industry connect so that our students get an exposure of the corporate environment. Our endeavour is to equip each student with knowledge, skills and expertise that makes them corporate-ready. I sincerely thank IIRF Education Impact Awards for this recognition and honour.”

Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) provides rankings to about 1000 institutions of higher education each year. It is backed by the monthly magazine Education Post and its ranking methodology is created by Federation of World Academics (FWA), a body of noted academicians, educationists, and senior representatives from diverse backgrounds and industries.

The award to Jaipuria School of Business is an acknowledgement of the B-school’s PGDM programme that is purportedly designed to improve the employability quotient of the students.

The IIRF honour comes just months after Jaipuria School of Business won the award for the Best Management College in India for Placement by Integrated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), 2021. The 2-Year Full-Time PGDM programme at Jaipuria School of Business is approved by AICTE, Ministry of Education, Government of India. The B-school provides specializations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resource, Business Analytics, Operations and Supply Chain, and International Business, with opportunity for dual specialization as well.