Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad intiates Prarambh, an Orientation and Induction programme for the PGDM Batch 2022-24

Ghaziabad 12 July 2022, “Prarambh”, Orientation and Induction programme for the PGDM Batch 2022-24 started at Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad, on July 11, 2022.

The programme was graced by the presence of the notable luminaries and aspiring leaders from academia and the corporate world. The Chief Guest for the occasion was Mr. Rajesh Vohra, CEO Artsana India Pvt. Ltd. The Guest of Honour was Shri Vijay Sardana, an esteemed advocate, arbitrator and techno-legal expert.

Prarambh had an auspicious beginning with Shanti Havan, along with the chanting of Vedic Hymns in the morning. The program further continued with invocation of Maa Saraswati and lighting of the lamp.

The welcome address was delivered by Mr Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions. In his address, Mr Jaipuria wished the students a journey of academic rigour and professional excellence. He said, “There is a new revolution in the education space underway because of advancements in jobs and emergence of new markets and job profiles. Among the most important skills today are problem solving, communication, collaboration and creativity. As students prepare themselves for the future, they have to pursue SMART goals that are specific and measurable. They should be aspirational, but also have to be realistic at the same time.”

Adding up on these thoughts, Mr. Vinod Malhotra, Advisor, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, said, “Students must seek excellence. They must follow their core competencies and also be open to learning from outside the class. We should also introduce and develop the Indian ways of doing business. We should be proud of our country and culture.”

The Guest of Honour, Mr. Vijay Sardana, inspired the students with an address that was motivating and insightful. He said, “Life is not what others define for you. It is what you learn. Your destiny depends of your thinking. Ask yourself, what is your contribution to society? Define your goals and follow them passionately. India is a country of great opportunities. We need entrepreneurs to help realize our country’s great potential.”

The Chief Guest, Mr. Rajesh Vohra, proposed a fresh approach to learning. He said, “Students should move beyond rote learning and learn to look at the context in a problem. They should keep upskilling and be learners for life. It’s important to follow technology ahead of time and learn cross-functional skills. We must nurture resilience to navigate successfully in the challenging times.”

The induction and orientation programme took on a nostalgic tone with the address by the institute’s alumni, Mr. Garvit Rastogi and Mr. Rohit Pratap Singh who shared their experiences with the institution and the corporate world.

Dr. Rajiv R Thakur, Director General of Jaipuria School of Business, highlighted what Jaipuria School of Business intend to do to unlock their unlimited possibilities. He added that students must develop a thinking mind… “You are the core of the teaching and learning process. Unlock your potential and fuel your thoughts and imagination with energy. Do not doubt yourself or your ability to do great things.”

The institute’s Dean of Academics, Dr. Tapan Kumar Nayak advised aspiring managers to aim for progress rather than perfection. He explained the significance of education as the key to a bright future.

Followed by a felicitation ceremony for the eminent personalities of the day, the ceremony concluded with the expression of gratitude by Prof. Saloni Chitkara to the dignitaries.

Jaipuria School of Business is a leading B-school in the Delhi-NCR region. It offers courses in specializations such as Marketing, Finance, Human Resource, Business Analytics, Operations and Supply Chain, and International Business, with ample opportunity for dual specialization. The institute has gained reputation for its placement record and, as a result, attracts students from several regions. The 2022-24 batch has students from various parts of the country to represent the plurality and diversity of our country.