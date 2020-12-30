Jaipuria School of Business (JSB), Ghaziabad adjudged as the Best Management College in India for Industry Interface 2020 Award

New Delhi – Jaipuria School of Business (JSB), Ghaziabad was adjudged as the ‘Best Management College in India’ for Industry Interface 2020 Award at the ‘13th Rashtriya Shiksha Gaurav Puraskars’. The Centre for Education Growth and Research (CEGR), the leading education think tank of India with over 10,000 academicians, corporate and researchers announced and felicitated the winners of its “13th Rashtriya Shiksha Gaurav Puraskars” in various categories in a virtual ceremony on 29th December 2020. Prof. R Hariharan, Director Approvals, AICTE New Delhi graced the event as the Chief Guest.

The nominations for these awards across the categories were invited from the higher education institutions in the month of October and the nominations were evaluated by the CEGR jury committee to decide the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jitendra Kumar Mishra, Director – Jaipuria School of Business said, “We are humbled on receiving this award and take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to all our industry partners for their support. We also reiterate our commitment to further deepen our relationship with the industry. We also thank the jury members of CEGR for considering JSB for the award.”

He added, “While the pandemic has disrupted normalcy, Jaipuria School of Business has been managing the processes and has ensured learning continuity remarkably well. The award is recognition of JSB’s vision to be a globally-renowned academic institution fostering excellence in management, innovation and entrepreneurship and is a testimony of the deep and wide relationship of Jaipuria School of Business with the industry.”