Jaipuria School of Business (JSB) Ghaziabad announces admissions to its two-year PGDM Program for 2021-23 batch

Ghaziabad: Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad, has announced admissions to its two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme for the academic year 2021-2023. The program is approved by AICTE, New Delhi, and MHRD, Govt. of India. JSB PGDM application form fee is Rs. 500 and candidates seeking admission can fill the application via both online as well as offline modes.
Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates must have secured at least 50% marks in graduation, in any discipline, from a recognized university/institute
- Candidates who are in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply for PGDM admissions, provided they are able to furnish the provisional results at the time of final admission process
- Performance in CAT/MAT/ATMA/C-MAT/XAT and other nationalized tests approved by AICTE is considered
- Work experience is preferred
Admission/Selection Process
- Eligible candidates would be required to take Presentation Skill Assessment, and two subsequent rounds of Interview
- Final Selection is based on the score of the entrance test, work experience, and performance in presentation skill assessment & two subsequent rounds of Interview
Number of employability-oriented certifications like NSE Certification in Financial Markets, National Institute of Securities Markets, Personal & Professional Etiquette, Advanced Excel, Spreadsheet Modeling, Design Thinking & Innovation by Innovation Foundation and certification from IIM Kolkata will be made available to the students during the two years’ program duration.
JSB admission 2021 – Important Dates
|Event
|Date
|Date for JSB Ghaziabad registration
|January 7, 2021
|Interview date
|To be notified
|Result of selected applicants
|To be notified
Program and fees
|Program Name
|Fees
|PGDM
|7.50 Lacs
Contact Details
Jaipuria School of Business
Gate No – 1, Block – B,
Shakti Khand-IV, Indirapuram
Ghaziabad-201014 (U.P.) India
Mobile +91 9717335551
LandLine 0120-4881100
Toll Free No. 1800-103-3488
Visit the official website of Jaipuria School of Business (JSB) Ghaziabad for any other information