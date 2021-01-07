Jaipuria School of Business (JSB) Ghaziabad announces admissions to its two-year PGDM Program for 2021-23 batch

Ghaziabad: Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad, has announced admissions to its two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme for the academic year 2021-2023. The program is approved by AICTE, New Delhi, and MHRD, Govt. of India. JSB PGDM application form fee is Rs. 500 and candidates seeking admission can fill the application via both online as well as offline modes.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have secured at least 50% marks in graduation, in any discipline, from a recognized university/institute

Candidates who are in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply for PGDM admissions, provided they are able to furnish the provisional results at the time of final admission process

Performance in CAT/MAT/ATMA/C-MAT/XAT and other nationalized tests approved by AICTE is considered

Work experience is preferred

Admission/Selection Process

Eligible candidates would be required to take Presentation Skill Assessment, and two subsequent rounds of Interview

Final Selection is based on the score of the entrance test, work experience, and performance in presentation skill assessment & two subsequent rounds of Interview

Number of employability-oriented certifications like NSE Certification in Financial Markets, National Institute of Securities Markets, Personal & Professional Etiquette, Advanced Excel, Spreadsheet Modeling, Design Thinking & Innovation by Innovation Foundation and certification from IIM Kolkata will be made available to the students during the two years’ program duration.

JSB admission 2021 – Important Dates

Event Date Date for JSB Ghaziabad registration January 7, 2021 Interview date To be notified Result of selected applicants To be notified

Program and fees

Program Name Fees PGDM 7.50 Lacs

Contact Details

Jaipuria School of Business

Gate No – 1, Block – B,

Shakti Khand-IV, Indirapuram

Ghaziabad-201014 (U.P.) India

Mobile +91 9717335551

LandLine 0120-4881100

Toll Free No. 1800-103-3488

Visit the official website of Jaipuria School of Business (JSB) Ghaziabad for any other information

https://jaipuria.edu.in/pgdm/