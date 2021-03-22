Jaipuria School of Business notches excellent placement for PGDM Batch 2019-21

Despite the odds caused by the pandemic, Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad, has notched up excellent placements for the students of its PGDM batch 2019-21.

Any management graduate who is serious about carving a corporate career needs to focus on two vital things: firstly, gaining the relevant knowledge of the chosen specialization, and secondly applying that knowledge in the industry. This application is made possible with the help of proper placement opportunities provided by the business school.

Jaipuria School of Business (JSB), Ghaziabad, has helped the graduating students of its 2019-21 batch secure lucrative job positions during the current placement season. The B-School managed to bring to its campus top recruiters like Berger Paints, Khimji Ramdas, Regalo Kitchens, ICICI Prudential, Just Dial, Axis Bank, and many more.

The JSB students made the most of this opportunity with their high-quality performance. The highest salary package of the placement season so far is Rs. 12 lacs per annum (CTC) and many students have secured 2 or more offers.

This year’s placement season has witnessed the regular recruiters at JSB reinforcing their faith in the quality of talent by opening more of their coveted roles, in addition to their regular roles on offer.

The excellent performance of students during the placement drive also speaks greatly of the employability skill enhancement initiatives employed by Jaipuria School of Business. These include rigorous mock interview sessions, continuous interaction with corporate leaders and effective mentoring by the faculty members. Such thorough preparation has paved the way for the institute’s budding managers to not only grab the best opportunity by top recruiters, but also sustain in the competitive corporate world.

Dr Jitendra Kumar Mishra, Director of Jaipuria School of Business, said, “I’m pleased to see that the young talent coming out of our institute has been acknowledged and appreciated by the industry. The placement drive is going to continue till the end of March, and by then we hope to ensure more than one offer for all the students.”

Jaipuria School of Business is approved by the AICTE, Ministry of HRD, Government of India and is ranked among the top management institutes in Delhi-NCR. The institute runs a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), a two-year full-time programme that has been designed to help the students get a proper amalgamation of strong theoretical foundations, analytical skills and their applications to the functional areas of management. The course strives to develop well-rounded management graduates who can meet the demands of industry in the present-day business environment.

The 3 core values of JSB – Empower, Enthuse, Excel – work as the guiding force in preparing well-grounded professionals for excelling in the challenging and complex environment of modern business. The B-school is backed by Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, which has a legacy of 76 years in education.

Admission for the PGDM 2021-23 Batch is open at Jaipuria School of Business. Interested students may visit the B-school’s website for further details.