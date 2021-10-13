Jamia Millia Islamia Joins Hands With Learning Spiral To Conduct Over 2,50,000 Entrance & Regular Examination

New Delhi: Learning Spiral, India’s Leading Ed-tech company focusing on leveraging information technology and AI to deliver assessment solutions. Learning spiral successfully managed the admissions and regular examination process of Jamia Millia Islamia university through their online application engine UCanApply and Smart Exam. They have successfully conducted the entire Admission & Regular examination for Jamia Millia Islamia University. The association included a variety of examinations and assessments, including 350+ courses, 200+ entrance exams in 40+ cities over a 20-day period, and 1800+ regular semester examinations for evaluating academics.

Through their university management system, Learning Spiral assisted Jamia in removing manual processes, resulting in a 250% increase in applicant numbers over time. The entire application is hosted on AWS and is protected by a strong disaster recovery system and a business continuity plan. The company was given the responsibility of providing its solution to address the overall student lifecycle, from online admissions to graduation, including all required online assessments.

Manish Mohta, MD – Learning Spiral, commented on the same, saying, “It was an accomplishment that we were able to handle online admissions and regular examinations for Jamia Millia Islamia University during the pandemic. In today’s world, an integrated platform for student management, including an online assessment system, is critical. The new UGC guidelines for blended learning point all Indian universities on the right path. It is commendable that JMI is far ahead of the curve in adopting our full suite of products. The lockdown and social isolation have compelled Higher Education institutions to experiment with a variety of digital solutions. By 2021, both solution adoption for learning and administration of higher education is projected to undergo a tectonic transformation.”

About Learning Spiral Learning Spiral, an online exam solution provider offers services and solutions geared towards effective management of applicants and an online examination system capable of conducting

proctored online examinations. Their online examination solution powers online assessments, examinations for 40+ universities & 1000+ institutes. For Higher Education institutions such as universities, boards, and colleges, Learning Spiral provides end-to-end AI-enabled examination and assessment solutions. Their online examination system meets demanding high stake exam criterion. Their products, which include UCanassess, SmartExam, and UcanApply, are used by a large number of prominent universities, recruiting boards, and other assessment organisations. Their products and solutions are a result of their 15+ years of work with some of the leading Universities, Boards & Recruitment bodies in India.