Jaro Education brings Ivy League Learning Experience to India through its collaboration with Wharton Interactive

Bangalore, 16 January 2023: India’s oldest and most trusted higher edtech company, Jaro Education, has collaborated with Wharton Interactive, an initiative of The Wharton School (The University of Pennsylvania), considered among one of the finest Ivy League Universities to launch an Advanced Strategy & Leadership Program to working professionals. Through this first-of-its-kind association in India, Jaro Education would bring Ivy League MBA Class Learning Experience in India with a unique pedagogy powered by simulations and a game-based approach. The program is carefully curated to test the knowledge-based application of concepts rather than merely focusing on theory.

Here’s a snapshot of the Advanced Strategy & Leadership Program:

The 6-months experiential learning program will enable mid-to-senior level professionals, leaders, and entrepreneurs to navigate complexities in the disruptive business world and become growth leaders by acquiring a global mindset. The participants will be able to gain the critical leadership skills needed to compete in rapidly changing business environments.

The Advanced Strategy & Leadership Program is powered by masterclasses, Experience Labs, Debriefs Session, and Coaching & Application Session facilitated by Wharton experts. The curriculum comprises five modules, culminating in a capstone experience and workshop. This learner-centric program allows professionals to enhance their skills by providing Coaching & Application Session by Wharton experts. Moreover, they will be awarded an exclusive Wharton Advanced Certificate on successfully completing the program.

Sarah Toms, Executive Director of Wharton Interactive, said, “We are excited to partner with Jaro Education to bring this expertise to a global audience plus adhere to the emerging Indian market and scale them. We wanted to launch a program that provides a structured framework and a comprehensive understanding of the evolving need for gamified learning approach. Our goal is to assist organizations in realizing their growth ambitions by preparing their marketers to identify and capitalize on new opportunities, engage prospects and customers in more meaningful ways, and maximize the effectiveness of every marketing dollar spent.” Ranjita Raman, CEO of Jaro Education, said, “We’re excited to bring a unique learning experience to upskill professionals in the Indian market. This collaboration will strengthen the potential to leverage the upskilling industry, which is poised to become a $313B market by 2030. Our association with Wharton will provide our learners a world-class learning opportunity with the world’s best minds”.

The collaboration will revolutionize executive and higher education in the country by transforming the way knowledge is acquired by learners with a vision to create future business leaders of tomorrow.