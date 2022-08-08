Jaro Education eyes global expansion; expands its operations in USA and Singapore

India, 08th August 2022: Jaro Education, a leading Edtech firm offering world-class executive education for working professionals, is going global and has set up its offices in the USA and Singapore as it looks to expand globally.

Founded in 2009, Jaro Education completed its 13 successful years of operation in India this year. The Edtech Company has transcended 3,00,000+ careers as of 2022. Jaro Education’s mission has always been to impact students’ lives by providing them with an accessible and world-class executive education. The self-funded Edtech firm intends to expand internationally to take on diverse and cutting-edge programmes by collaborating with leading QS top-ranked universities. The move aligns with the company’s aggressive expansion plans, benefiting lakhs of Indian and global students.

Ranjita Raman, CEO of Jaro Education, said, “With 13 successful years of presence in India, Jaro Education is all set to increase its global footprint. This international expansion will drive growth across regions. The intent is to transcend and impact the careers of professionals on a greater scale. This expansion will help to bridge the skill gap and go borderless by providing world-class education and immersive learning experience from the world’s leading universities and institutes.”

In the next few years, the international market will account for 30% of the company’s revenue while they continue to scale up in India. Jaro Education has always been known for maintaining a vital & sustainable relationship with its clients. The Edtech firm is also targeting INR 3500 million in gross revenue in the year ending in March 2023. The global expansion will further strengthen its position in the Edtech sector.

In the post-pandemic world, there have been tectonic shifts in the job market, with a strong demand for niche skills and courses stacked with hands-on experience and advanced technology. According to the World Economic Forum, half of the global workforce will need to upskill or re-skill in the coming years to remain relevant in a technologically advanced world. Eighty-four per cent of employers intend to digitize business processes rapidly, demonstrating the potential and demand for tech-driven positions.

Moreover, Jaro Education has already collaborated with top globally ranked institutions such as Imperial College Business School, Swiss School of Management, University of Toronto, etc., to provide 10+ diverse programs. These programs include contemporary domains such as Business Analytics, Data Science, Fintech, Leadership, and Digital Transformation to bridge the skill gap and scale industry-relevant skills of the working professionals. Collaboratively, the organization has also launched internationally recognized Doctoral programs, i.e., PhD and DBA. Interestingly, these programs are not only designed for entry to mid and senior-level employees but also C-Suite professionals as well.