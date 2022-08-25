Jasudben ML School and Bloomingdales Pre-Primary unveils its exciting theme of #HappyAtSchool

Mumbai, 25th August 2022: Extending a warm welcome to students this year – one of the finest schools in Mumbai, Jasudben ML School and Bloomingdales Pre-Primary in Khar West has opened their admissions for the year 2023 with an exciting theme of #HappyAtSchool. The school promotes joyful learning via a holistic education pattern and uses the play-way method which encourages discovery and independent thinking amongst students.

Teachers and school management are ecstatic with offline teaching resuming after a hiatus of two years owing to Covid lockdown. This year the school and the entire teaching community are gearing up for a fun-filled and exciting year ahead keeping student’s happiness at the forefront. Bloomingdales Pre-Primary had rolled in the green carpet this year as they kick-started the admissions process this year. The highlight of this year will be celebrating the teacher-student bond and creating a happy, safe and highly engaging environment in the school using various innovative mediums.

The school is one of the proud pioneers in starting a Learning Center now called ‘The Doer’s Dens’, offering children opportunities for hands-on learning of various subjects like music, dance, language, art and Self-Exploration and Experimentation. By including age-appropriate yoga and mindfulness practices, the school educates students on the benefits of these activities. Furthermore, the school has partnered up with MusiCanopy, an internationally recognized early childhood music education program to give students access to award-winning music, engaging activities and access to their music at home through their app. A tie up with Rhythmus Happy Feet, one of Mumbai’s foremost institutes of Children’s dance education with internationally trained teachers, facilitates learning through the medium of dance in the school’s Doer’s Dens. A place where students can enjoy structured and unstructured activities.

Principal of Jasudben ML School, Mrs. Damayanti Bhattacharya says, “At Bloomingdales, we nurture curious minds, and we ensure that the learning experience is joyful, that the children go home happy every day enriched and that parents are satisfied with what their child has learnt in the course of the day.”

At Bloomingdales, a student’s progress in school is tracked on a daily basis, ensuring development in Language, i.e., listening, speaking, reading and writing, Number skills, i.e., numbers, values, shapes, patterns, sorting and other mathematical concepts along with Creative Arts like art & craft, dance and music. Not just that, emotional development and work habits like cooperation and active listening are also analysed.

In parallel, Bloomingdales believes in the learning triangle i.e., School – Parents – Student. In accordance with this, parents & grandparents are invited to school on multiple occasions to participate in fun activities. Just as on the occasion of Doctor’s Day, a parent who is a certified dentist spoke to the children about oral hygiene.

Jasudben ML and Bloomingdales Pre-Primary is a premiere ICSE board school that inculcates a unified education methodology which stimulates the development of self-esteem, self-confidence, a sense of emotional security, and a sense that the student/child matters as a person. Along with fundamental concepts, they are also nurtured in the physical, cognitive, creative, and social spheres.