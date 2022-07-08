Jasudben ML School celebrated its first edition of Pride Month

Joining the worldwide Pride celebration, Jasudben ML School (JML), one of Mumbai’s prominent ICSE schools in Khar, held their first-ever celebration of Pride Month this year. For this, the school organised a one day event on the 28th of June with a series of engaging and educational activities to sensitise the senior school students about the global Pride movement and show support to the LGBTQ community.

June is officially marked as Pride Month around the world. In keeping with this, the school aimed to enable its students to learn about the movement in-depth and empower them to celebrate inclusivity via its one-day celebration. The ceremony kick-started at 12 PM in the school auditorium and was attended by the students of classes XI and XII Humanities along with the Principal, the Vice Principal, the ISC coordinator and several instructors. The event then began with a Pride Walk and a display of artwork by the students. At first, the class XII Sociology students organised a presentation on the LGBTQ movement in India, its history, how it gained momentum, and its influence on the community and the modern society. Not only that, but Anjali Siroya and Sudhanshu Latad, members of the Humsafar Trust – Mumbai’s oldest LGBTQ+ rights advocacy organisation – shared their own stories and also answered a few questions from the students.

As the ceremony came to an end, Principal Mrs Damayanti Bhattacharya remarked, “Be true to yourself,” and the students could not have agreed more. In addition, teachers also held conversations in classrooms to educate and openly discuss LGBTQ and the need to be inclusive and supportive of the cause.

All in all, JML School is well-known for organising various interesting activities and events that enable its students to explore and learn beyond traditional classrooms to be better citizens of the world tomorrow. And its one-day celebration of pride, identity and inclusivity was a testimony of this.