Jasudben ML School inaugurates its newly renovated library for its students from pre-primary to class XII as well as its teachers

Mumbai, July 2022: One of the city’s most eminent ICSE schools, Jasudben ML School (JML) in Khar, unveiled its newly renovated library on Friday, the 1st of July 2022. In order to mark this significant occasion, Deepak Dalal, a well-known children’s author, was invited as the Chief Guest to inaugurate the library.

JML School’s library had been undergoing major renovations, which has finally come to a close, readying the library open for use. To celebrate this, the school had organised an inauguration ceremony for its students and teachers. Furthermore, renowned author Deepak Dalal had also graced the event with his presence. Initially a chemical engineer before he started writing stories for children, Mr Dalal spoke to the students about the importance of reading while also sharing his journey as an avid reader and an author.

Talking about the new library, Mrs Damayanti Bhattacharya, the Principal of JML School, said, “Reading can open up a whole new world, especially for children. They don’t just benefit from the knowledge they gain from a book, but it also helps them hone their imaginative and creative abilities. Meanwhile, we have always strived to go the extra mile when it comes to our students. In line with this and understanding the importance of reading, we initiated upgrading the school library. Through this, we not only aimed to encourage students to read but also wanted to empower them with excellent books. The library has been updated with remarkable books as well as equipped with the latest technology to help our children inculcate the necessary values and lessons that a textbook may be unable to impart.” Mr Deepak Dalal, Author and the Chief Guest of the event, mentioned, “A library is a treasure trove of knowledge, experiences, stories, diverse perspectives and much more that allows children as well as adults to broaden their horizons and see the world around them through a fresh lens. This is why I believe it is vital to encourage the habit of reading from an early age, and JML’s endeavour to upgrade its library for its students and teachers is definitely a step in that direction. I couldn’t have been happier to be a part of the inauguration event and interact with such bright, young minds!”

The newly renovated library is home to over 20,000 books of a wide range of genres and subjects – from research material and resources, biographies, and autobiographies to even fictional novels by several notable authors. This gives students of the pre-primary section up to class XII, as well as the teachers, access to a rich resource of knowledge. Moreover, an e-library has been set up especially for pre-primary children that include an array of engaging and educational content. Additionally, the library is now also equipped with a smart board for student presentations and much more.

Meanwhile, in the past, the JML school library has hosted several authors for book readings for its primary and pre-primary students. With the renovation of the library complete, the school intends to continue this trend as well. In fact, the school has always aimed to meaningfully contribute to each student’s overall growth and development beyond the confines of textbooks and the classrooms – be it by organising numerous interesting extra-curricular activities or by instilling the crucial habit of reading. The upgraded school library is yet another testament to this.