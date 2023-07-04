Java and its trending topics an IT student must know about

Java is a popular and widely-used programming language known for its simplicity, platform independence, and versatility. Java has gained immense popularity and is used in various domains, including web development, mobile app development, enterprise software, scientific research, and more.

Here are some trending topics in the Java programming language that IT students may know about:

Java 11 and Java 17: Java 11 is a long-term support (LTS) version, while Java 17 is another LTS version that was released in September 2021. Students need to understand the new features, improvements, and changes introduced in these versions.

Jakarta EE: Jakarta EE (formerly Java EE) is a set of enterprise Java specifications. IT students must be aware of the shift from Oracle’s stewardship to the Eclipse Foundation, as well as the latest developments and updates in the Jakarta EE ecosystem.

Microservices and Spring Boot: Microservices architecture has gained popularity in recent years, and Spring Boot is a popular framework for building microservices in Java. Students should familiarize themselves with the concepts of microservices and explore Spring Boot for developing scalable and modular applications.

Reactive Programming: Reactive programming is an asynchronous programming paradigm that helps build responsive and resilient applications. Java provides libraries like Reactor and RxJava for implementing reactive programming. Understanding the principles of reactive programming can be beneficial for IT students.

Cloud Technologies: Cloud computing has become essential in modern software development. Students should explore Java frameworks and tools for cloud deployment and management, such as Spring Cloud, AWS SDK for Java, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Java libraries.

Containerization and Docker: Docker is a widely used containerization platform, and it’s valuable for IT students to understand how to containerize Java applications using Docker. They should also learn about container orchestration tools like Kubernetes that can be used to manage and scale containerized applications.

Kotlin for Java Development: Kotlin is a modern programming language that runs on the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) and interoperates seamlessly with Java. It gained popularity in recent years due to its concise syntax and enhanced features. It is useful for students to learn Kotlin alongside Java for Android development or general-purpose programming.

Java Performance Optimization: It is crucial for IT students to understand the techniques for optimizing Java application performance. They should explore tools like JMH (Java Microbenchmark Harness) and profilers like VisualVM to analyze and improve the performance of their Java applications.

According to Mrs. Priya Sengar, Co-Founder of NICS Technology– We believe that students must stay updated on the trending topics in Java. In the ever-evolving landscape of Java programming, students need to keep a finger on the pulse of trending topics. From our perspective, we encourage our students to delve into key areas that are currently making waves in the Java community. Embracing these trends will enhance their skill set and equip them to thrive in the competitive tech industry.