JBCN International School, Borivali, honoured Women in the world of Education at the event- “Guardians of the Future” on International Women’s Day

March 2023, Mumbai: JBCN International School, Borivali, celebrated International Women’s Day and honoured the women of the world of education at the event “Guardians of the Future.” It was an evening to recognise learning in the early years and felicitate preschool heads, as these women are the light guiding little minds through their first learning steps. It was an inspirational evening as the school celebrated the achievements of incredible women! Shri Gopal Shetty, Member of Parliament, and esteemed panelists including Ms. Kusum Kanwar, Dr. Reeta Sonawat and Ms. Tracy Cardoz were present at the event.

The chief guest for the event was Shri. Gopal Shetty, Member of Parliament, Mumbai (North). While sharing his thoughts he said, “Women are the real architects of society. Each woman within her has the power to fearlessly face all challenges that come her way. She is the strength, support, and inspiration for a strong foundation. On this Women’s Day, I salute every woman for having the ability to face adversity with a smile.”

The event started with a thought-provoking discussion with Dr. Reeta Sonawat, Director, Ampersand Group, and Executive Director- ECA, Ms. Kusum Kanwar, Founder- KKKids Learning Systems & The Mindful School, and Ms. Tracy Cardoz, Director of Education, Square Panda – India as the esteemed panellists and they shed light on the following topics “The importance of play-based learning in early childhood education”, “Our role in preparing children for life beyond kindergarten” and “The impact of COVID-19 on early childhood education and the future of post-pandemic.”

Ms. Debika Chatterji, Director Principal, JBCN International School, Borivali, said, “Education is the only medium through which we can expect a change in the thought process of generations. We, as educators, are addressing our learners and sensitising them to respect and treat everyone equally. Celebrating equality should not be restricted to just one day. It should be a part of our work ethics, culture, and way of life. May the power of dialogue and reflection help us to create a more equal, more inclusive, and more sustainable future. International Women’s Day is a call to foster an equal world, which is also an enabled world.”

The event felicitated preschool heads, who play a significant role in the lives of young minds. The event was an inspirational and thought-provoking evening as JBCN International School, Borivali, celebrated incredible women.