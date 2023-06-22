JD Institute and Isha Foundation celebrates the union of mind, body and soul this International Yoga Day

New Delhi 22 June 2023: Celebrating the union of mind, body, and soul, this International Yoga Day, JD Institute of Fashion Technology collaborated with Isha Foundation, one of the most renowned sacred spaces for self-transformation to conduct a mesmerizing yoga session. The session was held on 21st June 2023, fostering a deep sense of well-being and inner peace among all the Jediiians. The session also helped the students in understanding the importance of Yoga in our daily lives.

The immersive session was led by experienced instructors from the Isha Foundation, who took the students on a profound journey of self-discovery and inner transformation. Immersed in ancient wisdom, the participants explored the transformative power of yoga and its significant impact on holistic well-being. As correctly quoted by Sadhguru, Founder, and Head of Isha Foundation, “We believe that the quality of life goes beyond material possessions.” Expressing her thoughts on the insightful session conducted by Isha Foundation at the institute, Ms.Rupal Dalal, Managing Director of JD Institute of Fashion Technology, said, “We are delighted to have partnered with the esteemed Isha Foundation on the occasion of International Yoga Day. This association has exemplified the commitment of both institutions to holistic development and well-being. Their presence and expertise have truly provided a transformative experience for our students at JD Institute of Fashion Technology. The yoga session has not only fostered a deep sense of well-being and inner peace but will also have a profound impact on their creativity and learning. The union of body, mind, and soul through yoga will undoubtedly enhance their work and bring about a harmonious balance in their artistic pursuits.”

At the session, the students were introduced to a series of guided practices, including invigorating neck exercises, rejuvenating Yoga Namaskar, the meditative art of Nada Yoga, and the transformative Chit Shakti Meditation. The benefits of these practices extend far beyond the physical realm, encompassing mental and emotional well-being as well.

The students at JD Institute discovered firsthand how yoga can effectively relieve anxiety, stress, and other psychological tensions. By seamlessly integrating the ancient wisdom of yoga with the modern world of fashion, these invaluable learnings have inspired all the students to lead balanced yet mindful lives.