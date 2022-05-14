JIS Group felicitates exceptiona ltalents in the field of Academics, Culture and Sports with JIS SAMMAN 2022

This is an initiative to recognize exceptional talents in the field of Academics, Culture and Sports across the different institutions under JIS Group and on this occasion a postal stamp has been released in the honour of Late Sardar Jodh Singh, Founder of JIS Group.

Kolkata, 14 May 2022: In an attempt to recognise praiseworthy works in the field of Academics, Culture and Sports across the different institutions under its umbrella, JIS group has organised JIS Maha Samman 2022 on Saturday. On the day of JIS Group’s biggest award ceremony, a postal stamp has also been released in honour of Late Sardar Jodh Singh, Founder of JIS Group. This year’s JIS Maha Samman Awardees are Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank, Subrata Bhattacharya, Renowned Footballer, Bickram Ghosh, Indian Classical Tabla Player, Dr. Sidhartha Ghosh, Neuroscientist, Appllo, Chennai and Dr. Partha Pratim Majumder, Scientist.

The eventful day was graced with a Tribute to Hon’ble Late Sardar Jodh Singh Ji then it moved on to the distribution of Academic Awards to Faculty and Staff members, Distribution of Academic Awards to Students, Idea-O-Meter – Felicitation to some selected projects, JIS Spirit Award Distribution and a cultural bonanza at the end. Tollywood artists like Kamalika Chatterjee, Rana Sarkar and others were present during the cultural performance.

Managing Director of JIS Group, Sardar Taranjit Singh has mentioned, “JIS University has an objective to provide instructions, teaching, training and research in various branches and in many specialised fields. This time of the year we celebrate and felicitate the talents who have done extraordinarily well throughout the year and motivate others to take inspiration from them. JIS Samman 2022 has given its best efforts to churn out and recognize the gems in various fields and aim to do so in the future as well.”