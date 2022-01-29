JIS Group initiates ‘Sera Barir Saraswati’ – A virtual competition to showcase creativity of the students’ of West Bengal

Kolkata, 29 January 2022: JIS Group has announced organizing a virtual Saraswati Puja special competition on 5th and 6th February 2022 for the students of West Bengal. JIS has participated in and hosted multiple events and competitions previously also to add a new dimension of modernity to the process of imparting quality education to students. This time on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, JIS is hosting an online competition called “Sera Barir Saraswati” for people between the ages of 15 to 22 years. Through this competition any student can showcase their creativity and idols of the goddess Saraswati at their respective homes.

x

No entry fee will be required to register in the competition. The participants have to register through an online link which will be published by the Group across various platforms including social media and print media and they have to fill up the registration form to participate in the competition. The entries have to be submitted through the online link in the form of static images or videos along with a 100-word write-up about the same from 5th February to latest by 6th February 2022. The main aim of the competition is to encourage and develop inner creativity among the youth even during such challenging times. There will be two categories under which the participants will be judged and those are “Best Idol” and “Innovativeness”.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, Mr. Taranjit Singh, Managing Director of JIS Group added, “To keep up the cheerful spirit of Saraswati Puja, JIS has come up with this unique idea where the participants will be judged at two levels i.e. District and State. The top three entries from each category at the district level will be awarded exciting gift Vouchers. The top five entries from each category at the state level will be awarded exciting gift vouchers as well. A special jury of six judges from the field of academia, art, and culture will be judging the competition, and names of the winners will be declared on 8th February 2022, live on JIS Group’s Instagram page (jisgroup_official).”